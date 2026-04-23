Musician d4vd is being held in strict isolation at a Los Angeles jail this week, after prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and sexual offences over the death of 14-year-old fan Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and alleged he killed her to protect his rising career.

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The news came after the 21-year-old American artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arraigned on Monday and entered a plea of not guilty to multiple counts, including first-degree murder and unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Hernandez, 14, was found dead earlier this month, and prosecutors say Burke's relationship with the teenager and the circumstances of her death will be at the centre of a trial that is likely to attract intense media scrutiny.

Prosecutors Outline Alleged 'Career-Saving' Motive

Court officials have confirmed Burke is facing a murder charge with 'special circumstances' attached, a legal designation used when prosecutors believe there was planning or particular aggravating factors. In this case, they are pointing to what they say was lying in wait, a financial motive and the killing of a potential witness — all of which, if upheld at trial, could dramatically increase the potential sentence.

D4vd appeared in court, and pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the tragic death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez pic.twitter.com/qVxUsi7Mqk — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 20, 2026

According to material cited by TMZ, prosecutors claim Burke fatally attacked Hernandez with a sharp object after she allegedly threatened to reveal their relationship. Investigators reportedly believe that public exposure of that relationship could have damaged his career and opened the door to further criminal investigation into his conduct with a minor. None of these claims has been tested in court, and Burke's legal team has not yet laid out a detailed defence in public.

What is clear, though, is that authorities are treating this as a case involving a young, high-profile defendant whose image and fanbase form part of the story. Burke, known professionally as d4vd, broke out in recent years with melancholic tracks that travelled quickly across social media platforms, gaining him a devoted teenage following. That context is not lost on prosecutors as they talk about a possible 'career-saving' motive for the killing.

Inside D4vd's Strict Isolation In Jail

In case you missed it, TMZ reports that Burke has been classified by jail officials as a 'noteworthy' inmate because of the profile of the case. That label has practical consequences. Rather than being housed in the general prison population, he has been moved into a segregated unit and is kept entirely alone in a single cell.

His day-to-day existence, as described in those reports, is heavily regimented. He leaves his cell only under escort. Showers are permitted every other day, and on those same days he's allowed to make phone calls. On paper, that might sound bureaucratic. In practice, it means long stretches of near-total solitude broken only by brief, monitored contact with the outside world.

D4vd is reportedly being held in a segregated single cell with no TV, no visitors, and limited time outside



He also has no money in his jail account, according to TMZ pic.twitter.com/LEZkVFZ8B4 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 22, 2026

Recreation is sparse. Burke is said to receive just three hours of recreation time per week, and even then he is physically separated from other inmates and has no direct interaction with them. There is no television in his cell, no family visits for now, and no money sitting in his prison account to pay for small extras from the commissary. For a 21-year-old who, weeks ago, was touring and recording, it is a stark reversal of fortunes.

Officials have not publicly discussed whether the conditions are driven primarily by concerns for his safety, for the integrity of the investigation, or simply by the publicity around the case. Isolation of prominent defendants is not unusual, though it is often contested by defence lawyers who argue it amounts to punishment before any finding of guilt. Burke's representatives have not yet commented on his confinement regime.

D4vd has been transferred to the Men's Central Jail in L.A .County. It's been reported that he's in solitary as he's a "public figure." pic.twitter.com/xCp0wUaIkk — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) April 21, 2026

Prosecutors, for their part, appear focused on building a narrative of calculated violence. Their theory links the alleged killing directly to Burke's professional trajectory, casting Hernandez not just as a victim but as someone whose potential disclosure might have changed the course of his burgeoning career. That framing will loom large when a jury is eventually asked to weigh intent and premeditation.

At this stage, there is no trial date set in the public record and key evidence has not been aired in open court. What investigators believe happened, what Burke admits to, and what can actually be proved remain three separate questions. Until those questions are answered under oath, many of the more sensational claims about motive and behaviour sit in the realm of allegation, and, as ever in such a serious case, should be treated with caution rather than certainty.

D4vd’s current jail conditions, according to TMZ:



▫️ Being held in a segregated single cell



▫️ Escorted from his cell to shower, which he is allowed every other day



▫️ Only allowed to make phone calls on the days he can shower



▫️ Gets 3 hours of recreation time with fresh air… pic.twitter.com/zRgmf7HnPp — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) April 22, 2026

For now, the man known as d4vd waits alone in a Los Angeles cell, his music career effectively frozen, while prosecutors prepare to argue that the thing he valued most is precisely what cost a 14-year-old her life.