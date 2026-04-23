American singer d4vd is being held in isolation following his arrest in connection with a first-degree murder investigation. Reports circulating on social media have suggested he may be on suicide watch, but there has been no official confirmation of this.

The 21-year-old artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody earlier this week. His legal representatives said he is currently being held in 'administrative separation', a standard procedure used in US detention facilities to separate certain detainees from the general population.

A court has also ordered a psychiatric evaluation, which is routinely required in serious criminal cases. Authorities have released limited details about his detention conditions, and jail officials have not publicly commented on the reports circulating online.

Isolation and Detention Conditions

According to reporting by TMZ, Burke is being held in a segregated single cell with restricted access to facilities. The report states he is escorted to showers every other day and allowed a limited number of phone calls.

Read more D4vd'S Murder Case Sparks Calls to Investigate Friends, Social Media Says They 'Knew' and Covered For Him D4vd'S Murder Case Sparks Calls to Investigate Friends, Social Media Says They 'Knew' and Covered For Him

Reports also indicate Burke is permitted limited time outside his cell each week, with recreation restricted to a small number of hours under supervision. He is said to be escorted during movements within the facility and currently has no funds in his jail account, according to sources cited in US media.

Law enforcement sources cited by the outlet said Burke is not on suicide watch. These details have not been independently confirmed by authorities.

Administrative separation is commonly used in US jails to manage safety and security concerns. It may be applied where an individual could be vulnerable in the general population due to their profile or the nature of the allegations.

D4vd’s current jail conditions, according to TMZ:



▫️ Being held in a segregated single cell



▫️ Escorted from his cell to shower, which he is allowed every other day



▫️ Only allowed to make phone calls on the days he can shower



▫️ Gets 3 hours of recreation time with fresh air… pic.twitter.com/e4w9HSy9xz — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 22, 2026

D4vd is reportedly being held in a segregated single cell with no TV, no visitors, and limited time outside



He also has no money in his jail account, according to TMZ pic.twitter.com/LEZkVFZ8B4 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 22, 2026

Legal Context of the Case

The charges relate to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, according to reporting by the Associated Press. Prosecutors allege that d4vd killed the teenager in 2025 and later mutilated her body, which was discovered inside a vehicle registered in his name.

Burke has been charged in Los Angeles with first-degree murder, alongside additional allegations including sexual offences and mutilation of a body. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and the case has not yet been tried in court.

Autopsy details released in the Celeste Rivas case following D4vd’s arrest 😳



- Multiple penetrating injuries

- Amputated left ring and pinky fingers

- Severely decomposed body

- Head partially skeletonized, left eye absent pic.twitter.com/TB9zrgwM2w — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) April 22, 2026

D4vd deserves it and more. Celeste didn’t have these options. May the poor girl rest in peace pic.twitter.com/eDcaLgC0n8 — Memnefer (@Memnefer) April 22, 2026

Under California law, the charge includes special circumstances that could carry a sentence of life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty if a conviction is secured. Prosecutors have not confirmed whether they intend to seek capital punishment.

A preliminary hearing is expected as part of the next stage in proceedings, where a judge will assess whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Proceedings

News of the arrest has prompted reaction online, particularly among fans who had been anticipating upcoming performances. The singer had been scheduled to begin an international tour later this year, though scheduled appearances have since been affected by the case.

Discussion has also spread across online platforms, with users sharing clips of Burke's past content and debating potential consequences for his career. However, no official statements have been issued by major streaming or music platforms regarding his status following the arrest.

Much of the information circulating on social media remains unverified. Authorities have released limited details about his detention, and further updates are expected as the case proceeds through the courts.