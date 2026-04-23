Music star D4vD, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been charged with first-degree murder under special circumstances in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The 21-year-old singer was arraigned in Los Angeles on Monday, 20 April 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to a series of gruesome charges that have sent shockwaves through the industry.

According to the District Attorney, the D4vd murder case centres on a calculated effort by the artist to suppress a secret relationship with the young victim, a relationship that prosecutors say she was threatening to reveal.

If convicted on all counts, including the unlawful mutilation of human remains and sexual abuse, the 'Here With Me' singer faces the ultimate legal stakes: life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Why Prosecutors Say D4vd Would Risk The Death Penalty

The District Attorney's office has charged D4vd with first-degree murder with what US law refers to as 'special circumstances', a category reserved for the most serious cases.

DA Nathan Hochman described them as 'the most serious charges that a DA's office can bring.' In this instance, prosecutors allege three aggravating factors: lying in wait, murder for financial gain and killing a witness in a criminal investigation.

On top of that, there is a separate allegation that a 'deadly and dangerous weapon, a sharp instrument' was used in the killing, although neither the LAPD nor the DA has specified what that weapon was. Officials have also confirmed that, at the time of Hernandez's death, D4vd was under investigation for 'lewd and lascivious sexual acts' with an individual under 14 years of age.

The combination of those special circumstances means that, if he is convicted, D4vd could face either life in prison or capital punishment. California retains the death penalty in law, even though executions are extremely rare. Hochman's office has not yet decided whether it will ask a jury to consider the death penalty, and nothing has been formally announced.

What prosecutors are already prepared to say, however, is what they believe motivated the killing. Standing alongside LAPD chief Jim McConnell, Hochman claimed that his team's working theory is that D4vd murdered Celeste 'to maintain his very lucrative musical career that Celeste was threatening.'

Officials say she had threatened to reveal their relationship, potentially exposing both the alleged sexual offences investigation and the fact that the popular young artist was secretly involved with a teenage girl.

The Secret Relationship At The Heart Of The Case Against D4vd

It can be recalled that Hernandez had been reported missing by her family, who say they last had contact with her in 2024. Hochman told reporters that the last time the teenager was seen by anyone appears to have been in April 2025, though the full timeline will only be nailed down when the delayed coroner's report is released.

By the time her body was discovered in the Tesla, it was badly decomposed and mutilated. Court filings suggest the state of the remains emerged indirectly earlier this year, when D4vd's parents in Texas moved to quash grand jury subpoenas they had been served, and certain details slipped into the public record. Hochman has publicly described the alleged killing as 'brutal and horrific.'

Police say they have gathered 'a substantial amount of digital and forensic evidence' in the case, though they have not spelt out what that involves. It is not yet clear how much of that material relates to the alleged relationship itself and how much to the events leading to Hernandez's death.

Family Of Celeste Rivas Hernandez Confront The Case Against D4vd

While legal arguments swirl around the possibility of the death penalty for D4vd, Celeste's parents have tried to keep the focus on their daughter. Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez were due to speak at the DA's press conference on Tuesday, but withdrew at the last minute, reportedly overwhelmed by a potential security threat. Their lawyer, Patrick Steinfeld, delivered their words in their place.

'We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney's Office for their hard work. We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support,' the family said. 'Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance.'

They went on to describe a modest, ordinary family life that no longer exists. 'Every Friday night was movie night, and we spent wonderful times together. We love her very much, and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste.'

Previously, Rivas had been heard saying 'Thank God ... justice for Celeste' after news of the arrest, but this fuller statement underscores how carefully the family has moved, letting investigators and lawyers carry much of the public burden while they grieve.

Defence Insists Evidence Will Clear D4vd

Against that backdrop, D4vd has entered a plea of not guilty. His lawyers are adamant that the prosecution's portrait of a singer willing to sacrifice a teenager to save his career will fall apart once the evidence is tested in court.

Read more D4vd Faces More Than Murder Charges as Prosecutors Hit Singer With Child Abuse and Mutilation D4vd Faces More Than Murder Charges as Prosecutors Hit Singer With Child Abuse and Mutilation

'Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,' defence lawyers Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter said in a recent statement.

They stressed that, at the time they spoke, 'There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David's innocence.'

On Monday, as they prepared for an afternoon hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre, the defence team chose not to comment further. Prosecutors, meanwhile, are waiting on the coroner's full report and continuing to sift through the digital and forensic record.

For now, the outlines are stark enough. A star facing the theoretical possibility of the death chamber. A family asking for justice for a girl who, in the DA's blunt phrase, 'went out one night and never came back.' And a secret relationship that prosecutors say was dangerous enough that, if their case is right, someone decided it was worth killing to keep it hidden.

The news came after a seven-month investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, launched when Hernandez's decomposed body was found on 8 September in the boot of a Tesla registered to D4vd and parked near his rented Hollywood Hills home. The car had reportedly been left there for weeks before being towed to a Los Angeles yard, where staff discovered the remains.

At the time, the 21-year-old Romantic Homicide singer was on tour and out of the city. Officers later arrested him at his Hollywood Hills address on 16 April, and he is now being held without bail while pre-trial proceedings begin.

As the D4vd's criminal complaint details the 'brutal and horrific' nature of the teen's final moments, her community in Lake Elsinore continues to mourn the girl who went out one night and never returned.