President Donald Trump has renewed his warning that the United States could strike Iran 'very hard', escalating pressure on Tehran as he combined foreign policy messaging with a White House ceremony for a major border security bill broadcast live on Fox News.

Fox News interrupted its regular schedule to air the signing of the Secure America Act, a roughly $70 billion package aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement through increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol.

Trump's remarks were delivered during the same White House event, linking domestic policy announcements with renewed threats over Iran's nuclear programme.

BREAKING: President Trump says he is going to continue bombing Iran "very hard" after it shot down a U.S. helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.



"We're going to be attacking them and attacking them very hard."



"I've been working with Iran for a number of months, and they should… pic.twitter.com/tlO6S10uyo — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2026

Trump Hardens Iran Message

The warning came after reporters asked Trump about a post in which he said Iran would 'now' have to 'pay the price'.

He said the United States would be 'attacking them and attacking them very hard', adding that he had been in negotiations with Iran for months and urging Tehran to accept a deal aimed at preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other… pic.twitter.com/RPeL3khVrr — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 11, 2026

He said the proposed agreement would permanently block Iran from developing nuclear capability and criticised what he described as the slow pace of negotiations.

Reuters has previously reported that Trump has signalled the possibility of military action if Iran fails to reach a nuclear agreement, while earlier Wall Street Journal reporting described shifting positions within the administration between diplomatic engagement and potential strikes depending on internal assessments.

Fox Broadcast And Viewer Reaction

Fox News broadcast the signing of the Secure America Act live, cutting into scheduled programming to cover the White House event.

The network's coverage included both the signing ceremony and Trump's comments on Iran, placing domestic policy announcements and foreign policy messaging within the same broadcast segment.

Read more Is Trump Forcing Netanyahu to Stand Down? US President Warns Israel Would Be 'On Its Own' If It Strikes Iran Is Trump Forcing Netanyahu to Stand Down? US President Warns Israel Would Be 'On Its Own' If It Strikes Iran

The legislation, worth around $70 billion, expands funding for immigration enforcement agencies and increases operational capacity along the US border, according to administration officials.

Some viewers responding on social media criticised Trump's remarks and questioned the direction of US foreign policy. While Fox News is generally seen as supportive of the administration, online reactions reflected a more mixed response, with some users warning that escalating rhetoric could heighten tensions with Iran.

The broadcast underscored how Trump's political messaging is increasingly delivered through tightly coordinated live media moments, where policy announcements and international statements appear in real time on the same platform.

Border Security And Foreign Policy Link

The White House ceremony was intended to highlight a domestic policy achievement, with Trump presenting the Secure America Act as a key step in strengthening US immigration enforcement.

By addressing Iran during the same event, Trump linked domestic security policy with foreign policy messaging, reinforcing a broader political framing that places border control and international confrontation within the same security narrative.

Administration officials said the legislation will increase funding for border enforcement agencies and expand operational capacity along the southern border.

The pairing of domestic and foreign policy messaging reflected Trump's broader approach to presenting security issues as interconnected across domestic and international arenas.

Nuclear Negotiation Context

Trump has previously said Iran agreed not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons as part of ongoing discussions, while also warning that military options remain available if negotiations fail.

Fox News has reported that the administration views the talks as conditional, dependent on Iran accepting strict limits on its nuclear programme.

Trump has repeatedly said any agreement must permanently prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons capability, describing this as a central national security objective.

US officials have also said diplomatic channels remain open, even as public warnings of possible military action continue alongside negotiations.

Military Tensions And Regional Pressure

The latest warning comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, including earlier military strikes described by officials as retaliation for Iranian actions in the region.

Fox News has reported that Trump has previously suggested further strikes could target Iranian assets if additional incidents occur, including infrastructure linked to energy and military operations.

Iran has not publicly responded to the latest comments.

Tensions remain elevated along key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes.

Diplomacy Under Strain

Trump has framed his approach as combining pressure and negotiation, saying strong rhetoric is intended to strengthen US leverage in talks.

Negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme remain ongoing, while Congress continues to advance domestic border security legislation.

The White House has said diplomatic efforts are continuing. Trump's latest comments, however, underline ongoing uncertainty over whether the current approach will lead to a negotiated agreement or further escalation.

As the administration balances implementing the new border law with the demands of an active theatre of war, the question of whether this pressure will force a deal or trigger a wider conflict remains unresolved.