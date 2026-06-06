Vice President JD Vance has disclosed that the killing of his close friend and political ally Charlie Kirk was the reason his wife, Usha Vance, changed her mind about having a fourth child. The revelation came in a book excerpt published by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, in which Vance described Kirk as his 'best friend' in politics.

In the excerpt, Vance wrote that Usha had firmly told him she was 'done' having children, in part because of the heightened public scrutiny that came with their roles in national politics. That position shifted in the weeks following Kirk's death. 'Not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,' Vance wrote.

🚨 WOW! JD Vance reveals after Charlie Kirk's death, his wife Usha moved from being done with having children to wanting more ❤️🙏🏻



"As my wife held Charlie Kirk's widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids… pic.twitter.com/ZA3nsVUASP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 6, 2026

A Widow's Words

The turning point, according to Vance, came from a conversation between Usha and Erika Kirk — Charlie Kirk's widow — on the day of the killing. Vance wrote that as Usha held Erika in her grief, Kirk's widow told her, according to Vance's account, that 'she regretted having only two kids with Charlie.' That exchange, Vance suggested, planted something in his wife that no prior conversation between the couple had managed to.

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and chief executive of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on 10 September 2025 by a single shot to the neck during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The weapon used was identified as a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action rifle, and a suspect, Tyler James Robinson, was later charged in connection with the killing.

A Friendship Built on Counsel

Vance's book excerpt paints a detailed portrait of how much he leaned on Kirk during the early months of the 2024 election campaign. He wrote about his then seven-year-old son struggling with the family's sudden public exposure, and that he confided in Kirk about feeling as though he had 'ruined his life without even asking him.' Kirk, according to Vance, responded by telling him not to frame it as a sacrifice to convince away, but as a worthy one to accept — and offered to say a prayer for him.

Vance also wrote about how he first learned of the shooting: through a series of group chats that Kirk was a part of. He recalled walking out of his office to find his staff looking as though they had 'seen a ghost,' before his chief of staff delivered the news. 'Charlie was shot,' Vance recalled being told. 'It doesn't look good.'

'I Don't Know Why God Does Things Like This'

Reflecting on the pregnancy in the excerpt, Vance invoked his Catholic faith to make sense of the timing. 'One life was stolen from us, but another was given,' he wrote. 'I don't know why God does things like this. But I am grateful to Him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives.'

Charlie Kirk had a profound impact on me. Both during his life and, as I discuss in this excerpt from my new book, after his death.



This was hard to write about but I hope you'll find it meaningful.https://t.co/JExbF5irNr — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 6, 2026

He also wrote about the moment he realised how Erika Kirk's grief had reframed his own view of mortality. Watching a widow grieve, he wrote, made clear that what ultimately mattered was not political influence or proximity to power, but the memories a father leaves behind for his children.

In the immediate aftermath of Kirk's killing, Vance had published a lengthy tribute on social media describing Kirk as a man of 'courage,' 'faith' and 'profound loyalty,' and noting that Kirk was 'one of the first people I called' when considering a run for the Senate in 2021.

The disclosure adds a deeply personal dimension to the public mourning that followed one of the most high-profile political killings in recent American history. Kirk's memorial service, held on 21 September 2025 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, drew more than 100,000 attendees and was described as an evangelical revival blending religion and politics. For Vance, the grief has now taken a form that is both public and intimate — a son, expected soon, whose existence he traces directly to his friend's death.