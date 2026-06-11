Taiwan has conducted its first military exercise explicitly designed to simulate a defence against a Chinese invasion using US-made HIMARS rockets. The live-fire drill, which took place along the western coastline near Taichung on 11 June 2026, marks a significant shift in Taipei's military doctrine.

For the first time, Taiwanese forces deployed High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to practice coastal interception against potential maritime landing forces.

As cross-strait tensions continue to climb, Taiwan has tested its long-range artillery capabilities near potential amphibious landing zones in a clear signal of defensive intent.

The drill highlights how Taiwan is shifting toward more realistic coastal defence preparations, especially in areas considered vulnerable to amphibious assault. It also reflects a broader amphibious invasion defence strategy that Taiwan military planners are increasingly prioritising as Beijing maintains pressure across the strait.

Live Fire Exercise Near Potential Landing Zones

The latest exercise took place along Taiwan's western coastline near Taichung, a region long viewed as a possible entry point in the event of a conflict. During the drill, Taiwanese forces fired 32 rockets using US.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS.

This marks a notable moment in the US HIMARS deployment in Taiwan defence drills, as the system was used in a coastal scenario facing strategic waters between Taiwan and mainland China. The military emphasised that the training was designed to improve readiness in realistic operational environments.

A Shift Toward Coastal Combat Readiness

Military officials have increasingly moved away from remote training sites in favour of exercises conducted closer to likely conflict zones. The goal is to simulate real-world conditions more closely, particularly in defending against amphibious landings.

The focus on Taiwan's live-fire military exercises near the China-facing coast reflects this shift in doctrine. Analysts say it signals a broader effort to strengthen deterrence by demonstrating that Taiwan's forces are prepared to respond quickly and directly along its most exposed shoreline.

The $14 Billion US Arms Deal Under Scrutiny

A major point of uncertainty surrounding Taiwan's defence planning is the proposed $14 billion US arms deal for Taiwan's defence systems, which remains under review. The package includes advanced rocket artillery systems and related munitions that would significantly expand Taiwan's long-range strike capabilities.

Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump has delayed approval of the deal, citing broader diplomatic considerations involving China. This has raised questions about the Trump administration's decision on Taiwan's weapons sales and its potential impact on Taiwan's defence timeline.

The delay has become a focal point in discussions about how US policy balances deterrence support for Taiwan with ongoing strategic communication with Beijing.

Political Signals From Taipei And Washington

Taiwan's current leadership under President Lai Ching-te has made defence modernisation a central priority, particularly as cross-strait relations remain strained. The government continues to emphasise asymmetric warfare capabilities designed to offset China's numerical military advantage.

At the same time, opposition figure Cheng Li-wun has been active in Washington after meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier, reflecting internal political divisions over how Taiwan should manage relations with Beijing.

These developments highlight how diplomacy and defence strategy are increasingly intertwined in shaping Taiwan's security posture.

HIMARS As A Strategic Deterrent

The HIMARS system has become a key element of Taiwan's evolving defence approach. Capable of delivering precision strikes at extended ranges, it is viewed as a core component of Taiwan's asymmetric defence strategy.

According to retired US Marine Corps officer Grant Newsham, such systems send a clear deterrent message by signalling that any amphibious force attempting to cross the strait could face significant losses.

The visibility of HIMARS in Taiwan's drills also reflects how China-Taiwan tensions and cross-strait security situation concerns are increasingly shaped by both capability demonstrations and perception management.

China's Response And Strategic Messaging

Following the exercise, China's Defence Ministry and Taiwan Affairs Office did not issue immediate public responses. However, Beijing has previously criticised similar deployments and military drills, especially those involving US-supplied systems.

Earlier Chinese military exercises reportedly included simulated targeting of HIMARS units, underscoring how closely the system is tracked within Chinese defence planning.

This ongoing dynamic reinforces the strategic importance of the Taiwan Strait, where both sides continue to adjust messaging and military posture in response to perceived threats.

Regional Security Implications And Outlook

The latest drill adds another layer to already complex regional dynamics involving the United States, China, and Taiwan. With the $14 billion US arms deal for Taiwan's defence systems still unresolved, Taiwan's long-term defence readiness remains partially dependent on external political decisions.

Analysts continue to monitor whether future US policy will accelerate or slow down Taiwan's access to advanced weapon systems, especially as Beijing maintains its stance that Taiwan is part of its territory.

As tensions persist, Taiwan's continued focus on coastal defence drills and HIMARS integration suggests a clear strategic direction, one centred on deterrence, readiness, and rapid response along its most vulnerable front lines.

For the time being, the Taiwan military appears determined to show that it is not standing still, regardless of the political disputes currently playing out in Washington or the diplomatic silence emanating from Beijing.