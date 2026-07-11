A Fox & Friends segment branding college-educated young voters as 'indoctrinated' has exploded across social media, where millions have read it as the network blaming too much education for the Republican Party's deepening losses among Gen Z.

Co-host Lawrence Jones delivered the remarks on the morning of 10 July 2026 while discussing a string of Democratic Socialist primary victories ahead of the November midterms. Clips of the exchange spread rapidly on X and Instagram under captions claiming Fox News had blamed 'too much education' for young people backing progressive figures such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and streamer Hasan Piker.

The row lands as polling shows Republicans trailing Democrats by 19 points among young registered voters heading into the midterm elections.

What Lawrence Jones Said About College-Educated Voters

Jones made the comments alongside co-hosts Emily Compagno and Brian Kilmeade as the panel reviewed a list of Democratic Socialists of America candidates who have won primaries across the country.

He argued the trend was national rather than confined to liberal districts, and he warned that the movement's platforms were resonating with young people and voters with 'grievances with the rich'.

They actually said this on Fox news today. It's like another dimension 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/U2029PH5hV — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) July 9, 2026

He then turned to education directly. 'These college-educated people have been indoctrinated and they're not rational,' Jones said, adding that Republicans 'got to start focusing back on the college campuses again'. He also acknowledged the earlier controversy, noting there had been 'some headline' about the hosts discussing the same theme days before.

Compagno agreed with the diagnosis and described the rise of far-left candidates as 'abjectly frightening', arguing the surge began on college campuses before spreading into city councils, mayoralties, and district attorney races.

Polling Data Behind The Republican Youth Deficit

Whatever the wording, the electoral anxiety underneath the segment is well documented. The Spring 2026 Harvard Youth Poll, which surveyed 2,018 Americans aged 18 to 29 between 26 March and 3 April, found Democrats leading the generic congressional ballot by 45% to 26% among young registered voters, with double-digit advantages across nearly every major subgroup, including men and independents.

The previous edition of the same poll put President Donald Trump's approval among under-30s at 29%, with congressional Republicans at 26%.

The discussion also comes as attitudes towards higher education continue to shift. Fox News' May 2026 poll found 65% of registered voters believe a college degree is less important to success than it once was.

Education Emerges As The Midterm Fault Line

The diploma divide has been reshaping American politics for a decade, and both parties now treat campuses as contested ground. Jones' call to 'start focusing back on the college campuses' signals that parts of the conservative media ecosystem see the education gap as a battle to be fought rather than a demographic tide to be accepted.

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Democrats, meanwhile, are testing whether the energy behind candidates like Mamdani can survive weak youth trust in institutions. The same Harvard survey found just 33% of young Americans believe the midterms will be conducted fairly, and only 35% say they will definitely vote in November, a caution flag for any party banking on the youth vote.

There is an irony buried in the numbers, too. The fall edition of the Harvard poll also found that even as young Americans' trust in government collapsed to record lows, colleges stood out as one of the few institutions they still viewed as a source of strength.

The voters Fox's panel described as indoctrinated retain more faith in their universities than in either political party.

One four-word caption did what cable news rarely manages on its own: it turned a morning-show talking point into the week's clearest snapshot of a party at war with the educated young.