Karoline Leavitt came under fire on 'The View' after the White House press secretary said her own generation, Gen Z, had been raised with 'silver spoons in their mouths' and was 'a little bit' lazy. The comments, made on Fox News in early July 2026, drew an immediate rebuke from Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, and have spilled into a wider online argument about privilege, work and the pressure facing young Americans.

The news came after Leavitt, 28, told Jesse Watters on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' that younger Americans had been handed too much and had adopted the wrong values. Behar responded on 'The View' by pointing to Leavitt's education and marriage to New Hampshire property developer Nicholas Riccio, 60, whose real estate business is estimated to be worth around $6 million, saying, 'So talk about a DEI hire.' Hostin said she was raising Gen Z children and sees a generation living 'paycheck to paycheck', giving the exchange a sharper edge than a standard cable-news dust-up.

Karoline Leavitt and 'The View' Backlash

Leavitt's remarks landed because she was speaking as one of them, not about them from a distance. She argued that Gen Z had been 'getting everything handed to them' and blamed 'laziness' and 'liberal indoctrination' for what she sees as a weak work ethic. Watters had set up the exchange by suggesting some young Democrats had 'never had real jobs' and were complaining about the cost of living. Leavitt went further, saying the country was built on 'meritocracy and hard work' and that parents choosing to homeschool were protecting those values. She also said, 'Send them to Cuba. Send them to Iran, they're gonna want to come back real quick,' a line that travelled fast online.

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Reddit Thread Fuels the Debate

The online reaction has been as personal as the television exchange. A Reddit thread turned the argument towards Leavitt's marriage, with one user writing, 'Her husband is literally 32 years older than her and they had a child before they got married. She's nothing but a typical Republican hypocrite. Her opinion means nothing.' Another replied, 'He's also a billionaire.'

Other comments pushed back on the idea that Leavitt could credibly speak for ordinary young people, with one user saying her stance was 'irrelevant' because she is 'so far removed from everyone's reality that she can't possible relate to them'. That kind of reaction explains why this story has cut through: it is about whether public figures far removed from ordinary financial reality can still credibly lecture younger people about hard work.

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Gen Z Pressure and the Cost Of Living

The article that sparked this reaction points to a generation already under heavy financial strain. A CNBC and SurveyMonkey survey released last month found that 42 per cent of Gen Zers think the American Dream is only achievable for some people, while 22 per cent say they have achieved their own version of it, compared with 68 per cent of baby boomers.

The biggest barriers cited were cost of living, housing prices, healthcare costs and low wages, alongside Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showing unemployment among Gen Z workers at 14.6 per cent for those aged 16 to 19 and 7.1 per cent for those aged 20 to 24. Housing remains a key pressure point: home prices have risen by roughly 60 per cent since the pandemic began, mortgage rates have effectively doubled from their 2022 lows, and the median age of a first-time homebuyer has reached 40.

Karoline Leavitt, who has a three-decade age gap with her wealthy husband, says Gen Z is “lazy” and born with “silver spoons in their mouths," and that if they misbehave, they should be sent to “Iran” and “Cuba.”



Gen Z faces some of the most disparate wealth inequality in US… — AF Post (@AFpost) July 3, 2026

Leavitt's Approval Problem With Young Voters

The backlash has already dented Leavitt's standing among younger Americans. An April poll from Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics found Gen Zers under intense economic pressure, citing inflation and housing as top personal concerns, while a new Economist/YouGov poll put Trump's net approval among 18 to 29-year-olds at minus 45, the lowest in the survey's tracking series.

The White House was contacted for comment by email on Friday morning but had not responded at the time of publication. It is a familiar cycle now: a blunt comment, a sharp TV response, a flood of social posts, then a wider argument about who is really out of touch.