President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on the Democratic Party's progressive wing, branding left-wing candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as 'godless communists' and 'animals' while claiming they pose 'the greatest threat' to the United States since its founding.

Speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference in Washington on Friday, Trump used a campaign-style speech to warn that a string of Democratic primary victories signalled a broader ideological shift that would endanger religion, public safety and American democracy. His remarks followed primary wins earlier in the week by Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, along with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Trump Escalates Rhetoric Against Progressive Left

Trump accused the newly nominated Democrats of embracing a violent political ideology, despite offering no evidence to support his claims.

'I'm sorry to say, but assassinations of those who oppose [communists] is a very important element of their ideology,' Trump told supporters. 'Assassination is a big deal for them. They are animals.'

He argued that the recent victories represented far more than a handful of local election wins.

'These are not social democrats,' Trump said. 'These are hard-core, godless communists. They're godless communists. All communists are godless. They don't believe in God. This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence, in my opinion.'

The president also warned that Americans would 'start living in squalor' if progressive candidates continued to win elections, citing New York as an example of what he described as political decline.

His speech later veered into foreign policy and national security as he praised US military operations targeting ISIS leaders in Nigeria before drawing comparisons between extremist groups, communists and the Democratic politicians he had criticised.

'We know where they are. We hunt them down or we take them down,' Trump said. 'They will close your churches in this country if they go communist. They will kill your people.'

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Democratic Socialists Become Republican Target

Trump's latest broadside came after a strong showing by candidates aligned with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose growing influence within the Democratic Party has become a focal point of Republican attacks ahead of the midterm elections.

Neither Mamdani nor the candidates he endorsed identify as communists.

Instead, they belong to, or are aligned with, the Democratic Socialists of America, a political organisation that advocates achieving its goals through democratic elections rather than through revolutionary change. Democratic socialism differs fundamentally from communism in both its political philosophy and its approach to government, despite the two ideologies often being conflated in political debate.

Among the candidates Trump criticised, Brad Lander is Jewish, Darializa Avila Chevalier is Muslim and Claire Valdez has largely kept her religious beliefs private. Their records also contradict Trump's assertion that democratic socialists oppose religion. The Democratic Socialists of America maintains an active Religion and Socialism working group and has long argued that faith and progressive politics are compatible.

Trump has repeatedly described Mamdani as a communist during the past year, despite the mayor publicly identifying as a democratic socialist.

Midterm Politics Drive New Campaign Strategy

The president's comments come as Republicans sharpen their messaging ahead of November's midterm elections, with the White House seeking to portray the Democratic Party as increasingly dominated by its left flank.

Republican strategists have identified the rise of progressive candidates as a potent campaign issue, particularly among religious and conservative voters who form a crucial part of Trump's political base.

The strategy also reflects broader ideological shifts inside the Democratic Party. While socialism remained politically toxic for much of the Cold War era, public attitudes have gradually changed over the past decade.

According to Gallup polling, positive views of capitalism have declined in recent years while favourable opinions of socialism have increased modestly nationwide. Among Democratic voters, support for socialism has risen more sharply, illustrating the growing influence of progressive politics within the party.

Trump's latest speech suggests Republicans intend to make that ideological divide a defining feature of the midterm campaign. Whether that message resonates beyond the party's core supporters remains one of the major political questions heading into November.