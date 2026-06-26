Donald Trump has issued a severe public warning that every American will 'suffer or die' under a looming communist threat, firing off a heavily worded post on his Truth Social platform just before a scheduled address at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual Road to Majority Conference.

The post came after a slate of progressive candidates secured sweeping victories across various House primary races in New York, notably backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

New York Progressive Wins Spark Trump Outburst

The recent electoral shifts in New York appear to have acted as the primary catalyst for the president's latest post. In a series of significant upsets that reshaped the local political map, former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander successfully ousted Representative Dan Goldman in the highly contested 10th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, political newcomer Darializa Avila Chevalier unseated five-term Representative Adriano Espaillat in the 13th District. The progressive wave continued its momentum in the 7th District, where state Representative Claire Valdez, openly campaigning as a democratic socialist, defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

Trump did not mince his words when interpreting these local results, choosing instead to elevate them to a national crisis of existential proportions. Taking to Truth Social, he declared that the 'recent Election of Communists in our Country' would be one of the 'most important' topics he planned to address during his upcoming speech. He then classified the progressive election results as the 'most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago.'

Donald Trump Predicts Collapse Under Communist Rule

In his lengthy post, Trump mused about his own potential as a left-wing leader. He claimed that communism is an inherently 'easy sell' to voters, boasting that he himself would make the 'Greatest Communist in History.' He suggested the strategy was simple, writing, 'I'd give free rent, free houses, free food, everything is free.'

However, this hypothetical generosity quickly shifted into a dark prophecy. He asserted that such a political ideology would inevitably drive the United States into complete societal failure. Americans, he claimed, would soon find themselves 'living in squalor' as the state collapses around them.

Trump Warns of Assassinations and National Ruin

The rhetoric grew significantly more severe as the post progressed. 'There will be no food, there will be no housing, there will be no Military, there will be no nothing,' Trump wrote, painting a bleak picture of a nation reduced to third-world status. It was at this point he issued his starkest warning, claiming that 'everyone will suffer or die' under this new political regime.

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He went even further by bringing the spectre of political violence into the equation. 'I'm sorry to say, but Assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their Ideology,' he stated. He branded the newly elected progressives and their supporters with harsh terms. 'They're animals! In many cases, not smart but, in some cases, they are,' he continued. He warned that it is easy for them to gather followers because they make promises they know they cannot keep, adding that the opposing party simply is not resisting.

Trump Attacks Democrats Before Upcoming Speech

Trump also directed his ire at the Democratic establishment, referring to them derisively as 'Dumocrats' and accusing them of failing to fight back against their own progressive wing. He argued, 'If they fought them the way they fight Republicans, or me, they'd be victorious, but they don't have the courage to do so.'

The post arrived just moments before Trump was due to take the stage at the Washington Hilton Hotel. It is the same venue where a gunman breached a security checkpoint during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, prompting the evacuation of Trump and senior officials.

He concluded his post by clarifying his final view of the primary winners, refusing to see them as standard politicians. 'These are not social Dumocrats, these are hard core, godless Communists,' he wrote.