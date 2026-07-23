Spanish influencer Inés García has responded after becoming the target of online backlash over her relationship with Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, saying she is 'just living my life' after receiving what she described as 'hundreds and thousands of hate messages'.

The 21-year-old spoke out after Spain's FIFA World Cup triumph, when viral videos and photographs from the celebrations fuelled speculation about their relationship and prompted renewed scrutiny of her personal life.

Much of the criticism centred on unverified claims circulating on social media.

Inés García Speaks Out

Responding to the backlash, García insisted she had done nothing to deserve the online abuse directed at her.

'I'm not hurting anyone. I haven't taken anything away from anyone. I'm just living my life,' she wrote, adding that she had received 'hundreds and thousands of hate messages' as speculation surrounding her relationship intensified.

🟡🟣 Inés García, pareja del futbolista Lamine Yamal, supuestamente rompió el silencio después de quedar en el centro de una ola de comentarios por las fotografías y versiones que circularon sobre una presunta relación anterior.



A través de X, una cuenta con su nombre, explicó… pic.twitter.com/WiP8fXJgOH — Mi Diario Panamá (@MiDiarioPanama) July 21, 2026

Appealing for greater compassion, García reminded followers that there is a real person behind every social media profile.

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'Behind this account is someone who feels, cries, makes mistakes and does not stop being human because she is in a relationship,' she wrote.

She urged users to think before posting abusive comments, saying: 'I truly ask you that before writing a comment, you think that on the other side of the screen there is a person who also has family, friends, insecurities and feelings.'

García added that the constant abuse had also affected those close to her, who remained concerned by the volume of hateful messages she continued to receive.

Why Did the Backlash Began?

The backlash intensified after Spain's 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina in New York, where García joined Yamal during the post-match celebrations.

Shortly after the final whistle, she shared a photograph with the Spain forward on Instagram, writing: 'You did it. Congratulations, my love. You're a world champion.'

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the couple's growing public profile prompted renewed scrutiny of García's personal life.

Unverified allegations about her previous relationship resurfaced across social media, attracting further criticism despite a lack of supporting evidence.

Among the claims was an alleged screenshot showing García commenting on photo with another man before the World Cup, allegedly writing, 'I love you babe.'

However, the authenticity of the image has not been verified.

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend with her ex 3weeks ago and now 💀 pic.twitter.com/MG5mEa9ArZ — Attachment (@Animaltales_11) July 22, 2026

García's statement came after days of intense online speculation surrounding her relationship with Yamal.

Who Is Inés García?

García is a 21-year-old fashion and beauty influencer from Seville who built a following on social media before her relationship with Yamal attracted international attention.

The couple made their relationship public shortly before the World Cup, and García was frequently seen supporting the Spain forward throughout the tournament.

In an interview with Woman Madame Figaro in May, García acknowledged both the benefits and challenges of life as an influencer.

'The best thing is the opportunities it gives you, the brands you work with, being invited to these kinds of events,' she said.

'And the worst thing is the overexposure, that everyone can criticise you, say anything about your life without having a clue.'

Her remarks have gained renewed attention following the online backlash surrounding her relationship with Yamal.