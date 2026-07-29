A live television discussion about Hollywood quickly turned into a political firestorm after Fox News host Jesse Watters made controversial remarks about bisexual women that have since triggered fierce criticism online.

The comments, made during a panel discussion about the new Supergirl film, have fuelled fresh debate over LGBTQ+ representation, media rhetoric and the language used by prominent conservative commentators.

Critics accused Watters of promoting harmful stereotypes, while supporters argued he was simply expressing a personal opinion.

Jesse Watters Sparks Controversy During Live TV Debate

The debate began with Fox News panellists discussing the latest Supergirl film before the conversation shifted towards sexuality after references were made to the actress identifying as bisexual.

During the discussion, Watters questioned whether audiences would embrace the film before turning his attention to bisexual women.

He said, 'Maybe that's cool when you're 18. But when a girl's bisexual, we don't trust her. And the ones I've met are super weird.'

Watters continued by adding, 'To say you're bisexual, it's not a turn on.'

His remarks immediately became one of the most discussed moments from the programme, with clips spreading rapidly across social media platforms and prompting criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and political commentators.

The comments also reignited wider discussions about how bisexual people are portrayed in mainstream media, with many arguing that long standing stereotypes continue to influence public attitudes.

Podcast Host Condemns the Remarks

The podcast host argued that Watters' remarks reflected broader problems in conservative media coverage of LGBTQ+ issues.

Responding to the comments, the presenter said, 'Why are you always attacking women?'

The host also questioned why bisexuality had become part of a discussion about a superhero film in the first place, suggesting that a performer's sexuality had little relevance to the quality of a movie.

Throughout the programme, the presenter repeatedly accused some conservative commentators of focusing excessively on LGBTQ+ topics while simultaneously criticising public discussions surrounding sexuality and gender identity.

The podcast also revisited previous television appearances involving Watters, including remarks praising Donald Trump's appearance, using them to argue that Fox News personalities often generate controversy through provocative commentary.

Wider Debate Over Republican Messaging

The discussion expanded beyond Watters' comments and examined broader divisions within the Republican Party over LGBTQ+ issues.

The podcast revisited previous legislative debates involving Republican lawmakers over classroom discussions relating to sexual orientation and gender identity.

It also referenced comments from conservative religious figures who oppose same-sex relationships on theological grounds, alongside interviews with gay Republicans who have spoken publicly about balancing their political beliefs with their sexuality.

During the programme, the host argued that some Republicans remain uncomfortable discussing LGBTQ+ issues despite the party including openly gay members and organisations such as the Log Cabin Republicans.

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He also criticised what he described as inconsistent messaging within parts of the conservative movement, arguing that some politicians oppose greater LGBTQ+ visibility while insisting sexuality should remain a private matter.

Although Watters has not publicly addressed the backlash at the time of writing, the exchange has once again placed Fox News and conservative media personalities at the centre of an increasingly heated national conversation over LGBTQ+ representation, free speech and the role of television commentators in shaping public opinion.