A young influencer has sparked a heated online debate after saying he does not believe he should be expected to work because he never consented to being born.

Hassan Azteca, described in circulating reports as a 21-year-old Argentine TikTok creator, reportedly explained in a short video that because he did not choose to enter the world, his parents should remain financially responsible for supporting him. His argument has since attracted a mixture of criticism, amusement and sympathy online.

The central question behind his reasoning is straightforward: if someone never agreed to be born, should they nevertheless be expected to accept the responsibilities that come with adulthood, including finding a job and paying for their own living expenses?

Why Hassan Azteca's Argument Went Viral

In the less-than-one-minute video, which also went viral because of an Australian news discussion, Azteca reportedly says he does not intend to look for a job because he was 'born without his consent.'

He argues that his parents made the decision to bring him into the world and therefore should accept responsibility for financially supporting him.

The unusual argument quickly became the focus of online discussion, partly because it turns a familiar complaint about work and adulthood into a philosophical question about whether people can be held responsible for circumstances they never chose.

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Some viewers dismissed the argument as an elaborate excuse for avoiding employment. Others suggested that, beneath the provocative wording, it reflects genuine frustration among younger people who feel increasingly pressured to work simply to afford basic necessities.

Is It Really About Work?

The reaction to the video has also opened a wider discussion about the expectations placed on young adults.

For generations, entering the workforce has generally been treated as an unavoidable part of growing up. Young people are expected to gain qualifications, find employment, earn money and eventually become financially independent from their parents.

Azteca's argument challenges that expectation by questioning where the responsibility begins.

His position does not necessarily mean that everyone who dislikes working shares the same philosophy. However, the video has resonated with a broader online culture in which young people frequently discuss burnout, low wages, expensive housing and the difficulty of achieving financial independence.

That context may help explain why the clip has generated more discussion than a simple declaration that someone does not want a job.

Youth Unemployment Adds Another Layer

The viral debate comes as young people continue to face challenges entering the labour market in several countries.

Figures cited alongside the story put youth unemployment in the United States at 10.8% in July 2025. In the UK, nearly one million people aged between 16 and 24 were reportedly not in employment, education or training towards the end of 2025.

Those figures do not mean that young people are refusing to work. Unemployment statistics include people who are actively looking for jobs but cannot find suitable employment, making the broader economic situation considerably more complicated than the viral video suggests.

In Brazil, meanwhile, apprenticeships have continued to provide an established route into employment, with more than 715,000 young apprentices reportedly hired between January and November 2025.

Excuse or Social Commentary?

The strongest reactions to Azteca's argument have centred on whether his comments should be taken literally or viewed as provocative social commentary.

Critics argue that being born without consent does not remove an adult's responsibility for meeting their own needs. They point out that parents may have an obligation to care for children, but that expectation generally changes as those children become independent adults.

Others see the discussion differently. They argue that the video's popularity reflects genuine dissatisfaction with a system in which people can spend decades working simply to afford housing, food and other necessities.

Ultimately, Azteca's argument remains a personal position rather than an established principle that gives adults a legal entitlement to lifelong financial support from their parents.