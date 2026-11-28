Kenyan doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie was convicted on Friday, 27 November, of 123 counts of manslaughter arising from the Shakahola Forest tragedy. The verdict, delivered at the Mombasa Law Courts, marks his fourth conviction in the original series of prosecutions.

The self-proclaimed pastor is already serving a 200-year prison sentence imposed on 6 November for the murder of 190 children and one adult. His religious teachings as founder of Good News International Church became central to the prosecution's case.

The latest judgment also saw Mackenzie acquitted on 115 manslaughter counts, while 60 other defendants were cleared of charges. Kenyan prosecutors have indicated that they intend to challenge those acquittals.

Paul Mackenzie Found Guilty in Latest Shakahola Trial

Delivering the judgment, High Court Judge Alex Ithuku found Mackenzie criminally responsible for the deaths of followers associated with his religious movement in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County.

The proceedings examined Mackenzie's teachings, the influence he exerted over his congregation and the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Prosecutors argued that his followers had been persuaded that fasting would enable them to meet Jesus.

Evidence presented during earlier proceedings also documented the movement's impact on families and followers' access to education and healthcare.

Kenya's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions previously published testimony from a father whose son abandoned his university studies after joining Mackenzie's religious movement.

Authorities began recovering bodies from mass graves in Shakahola Forest, near the coastal town of Malindi, in April 2023. Mackenzie was arrested that month as investigators examined deaths linked to his congregation.

Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the earlier murder convictions followed an extensive investigation involving forensic evidence and testimony from 123 witnesses.

The latest proceedings resulted in convictions against 29 other defendants, although their individual convictions differed. Mackenzie's wife, Rhoda Mumbua Maweu, was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the death of Joseph Juma Buyuka, an associate of the preacher.

The court also terminated proceedings against four defendants who had died in custody.

Paul Mackenzie Faces Further Sentencing as Families Seek Justice

The manslaughter verdict follows two separate judgments delivered earlier in the week.

On 25 November, Mackenzie was convicted of assault and cruelty to children. A separate court found him guilty of terrorism-related offences, including radicalisation and organised criminal activity, the following day.

Sentencing for the additional convictions remains outstanding.

During the earlier murder proceedings, Judge Diana Kavedza-Mochache imposed two consecutive 100-year prison terms on Mackenzie. Other convicted defendants received sentences ranging from 10 to 160 years.

The court also directed the Kenyan government to provide continuing support for survivors, including counselling, education and healthcare assistance.

According to the Kenya News Agency, authorities were instructed to continue identifying the deceased and returning their remains to relatives.

Francis Wanje, who lost several relatives, expressed some satisfaction with the earlier sentencing despite his grief.

'No sentence can relieve my pain of losing so many people, but at least something has been done,' Wanje said.

Mackenzie pleaded not guilty in the manslaughter proceedings. His defence has indicated that it intends to appeal the conviction after sentencing.

He also faces separate murder charges concerning deaths in Kwa Binzaro, Kilifi County. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, which remain unresolved.

Although the latest verdict concludes the original series of Shakahola trials at first instance, further sentencing and potential appeals remain ahead.

For survivors and bereaved families, the court's directions on victim identification and welfare assistance address needs that extend beyond the punishment of those convicted.