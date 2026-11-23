An 18-year-old from Georgia has won the hearts of more than two million social media followers after stepping up to cook for his family while his mother battled breast cancer for a decade.

Joey Charney, from Augusta, Georgia, had little cooking experience when he volunteered to prepare meals as his mother's health deteriorated. What began as a way to help at home eventually became an unexpected social media success, with millions following his progress in the kitchen.

Behind the viral videos is a personal story of loss, family responsibility, and a young man discovering a passion during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Teen Learned to Cook While Mom Battled Cancer

Joey's mother, Jennifer Charney, was a stay-at-home mother of eight who spent 10 years fighting breast cancer. She died in August, leaving the family to adjust to life without her.

As Jennifer's condition worsened, her children gradually took on more responsibilities. Joey, the youngest son, volunteered to prepare meals despite having no formal culinary training or restaurant experience.

His mother continued teaching him even when she was confined to her bed, offering instructions and correcting his mistakes from a distance.

'I was able to ask her a bunch of questions, or she could just smell like, "Oh, it's burning." And she would sit here and yell at me from her bed. And I was like, "I got it! I got it!"' Joey recalled.

He also began recording his cooking attempts and sharing them online, giving followers an honest look at his progress and occasional kitchen mishaps.

Millions Follow His Journey as Family Faces First Thanksgiving Without Mom

Joey's videos eventually attracted more than two million followers, many of whom have offered encouragement and practical cooking advice.

Followers have also shared tips to help him improve his techniques and experiment with new dishes.

Despite the attention, Joey admitted that he has mixed feelings about becoming an internet personality because of the circumstances that brought him there.

'While I am very happy to be in the situation I'm in, I'm not happy of the reason that I'm there,' he said.

His mother's absence is particularly noticeable when he prepares family meals. Although he has learned to cook a variety of dishes, one of Jennifer's favourites remains difficult to recreate.

'Oh, yeah, I mean I miss everything about her, but her cooking especially,' Joey said. 'It was really good. I can't get her Parmesan chicken the same way.'

The family is now preparing for its first Thanksgiving without Jennifer. Joey recently practised by preparing two whole chickens ahead of the holiday gathering.

His father, Chris Charney, acknowledged that celebrating without his wife would be a major adjustment.

'This will be our first Thanksgiving without her,' he said. 'That's going to be a big change.'

Meanwhile, Joey has begun considering culinary college and professional training, hoping to turn his newfound passion into a career.

What started as a way to help his family has opened up an entirely different future for the teenager. His millions of followers now have another reason to watch as he continues developing his skills and finding his own identity in the kitchen.