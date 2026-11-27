A 31-year-old chemistry student was fined €25 (about $27) for sitting on a bench in a children's playground in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, without a child accompanying her.

Identified only as Hana, she said she had gone to Glückaufpark on October 25 seeking a quiet moment amid financial and academic pressures. She began crying and called her aunt before three municipal enforcement officers approached her, in an encounter she said left her feeling humiliated.

Why the Woman Was Fined for Sitting on a Playground Bench

According to Hana's account, three municipal public order officers approached after seeing her sitting near two boys playing on the swings. They asked whether the children were hers. When she said they were not, they requested her identification and issued a €25 warning fine.

A sign displayed the playground's rules and age restrictions, but reportedly did not explicitly state that adults without children were prohibited from sitting on the benches.

Hana questioned why the officers had not simply asked her to leave rather than issue a penalty. She said: 'I felt as though I was worth nothing as a human being.'

'I just wanted to be alone and not be seen by anyone,' Hana told German broadcaster WDR. She also told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) that a verbal warning would have been sufficient. 'Laws and humanity should not be mutually exclusive,' she said.

The city's rules prohibit adults from using playground facilities without accompanying children.

What Gelsenkirchen's Rules Say About Playground Access

The city stood by its enforcement officers and rejected suggestions that they had acted improperly.

Gelsenkirchen has municipal regulations restricting access to children's playgrounds. Under Section 12 of the city's Public Order Ordinance, the areas are generally reserved for children aged 14 and under, alongside their parents, guardians or other adults responsible for supervising children present.

Adults without accompanying children are therefore not permitted to use facilities within the playground, including its benches.

City spokesman Martin Schulmann defended the penalty, describing it as a comparatively mild and proportionate response to the violation. The city also rejected allegations about the officers' conduct following a review of the incident.

Hana has paid the €25 warning fine, although payment does not necessarily mean she agreed with the decision. According to WAZ, she settled the amount to avoid additional costs. The €25 fine was a warning penalty, not the maximum fine set out in the regulations.

Council Discusses a Possible Increase in Penalties

The incident has also drawn attention to a proposed change to the city's playground rules. On November 17, Gelsenkirchen's city council discussed increasing the maximum penalty for playground violations from $60 (€55) to $66 (€60).

The discussion should not be taken as confirmation that the increase has come into force. If adopted, it would raise the maximum financial penalty for people who breach the regulations.

Hana has acknowledged that playground rules serve an important purpose, particularly in protecting children and ensuring their safety. She has not argued that adults should be free to disregard the restrictions. Her objection is to how the rules were applied in her case, and to being fined rather than asked to leave.