A woman using the pseudonym Jessica is suing a Church of Ireland parish in County Antrim over allegations of grooming and sexual abuse by a youth leader. Jessica said she was 17 when the leader first sexually assaulted her. The parish is defending itself against the civil claim.

Jessica said she belonged to the parish youth group at the time. She described the leader as much older and in a 'position of authority'. She recalled looking up to and trusting him. In her view, those responsible for protecting her had failed her.

How Jessica Described the Church Youth Leader's Conduct

The leader offered Jessica spiritual support during a difficult period, she recalled. Only later did she come to regard his behaviour as grooming.

'I believe he saw my vulnerability. He was witness to what was going on in my life and how I was struggling to cope with various things,' she said.

'That was him manipulating me and getting alongside me for the wrong intentions. He betrayed me spiritually, emotionally and physically.'

Jessica said the first alleged assault occurred while she was watching television with other teenagers. The room was crowded, she recalled, but it was dark enough that those around her could not see what was happening. She described freezing and going numb.

'I was just in utter shock and couldn't feel my legs. My whole system literally shut down,' she said.

She said intercourse followed and that she did not consent. She described how the leader would pull up beside her in his car while she was out running and tell her to get in. 'He just had utter control over me and my movements and my life.'

Safeguarding Questions for the Church of Ireland Parish

Jessica said the response from senior church members differed from what she had expected. She said they maintained that she had been over 18 throughout and that the activity had been consensual. Jessica disputed both claims.

Speaking about how senior members had handled the matter at the time, she said, 'It was never regarded as a safeguarding issue.' Shortly after the alleged abuse ended, Jessica said the church offered to pay for counselling and gave her the name of a Christian counsellor.

Questions About the Church's Duty of Care

About 10 years later, Jessica said she approached a senior church member after processing her trauma. She wanted to know what the church had done in the aftermath and described the questions she put to the senior member as hard and honest.

Jessica said the church owed her a duty of care both as a parish member and as a minor when the alleged abuse began. She believed it had failed to meet that duty. When she later sought help from the church, she said it could offer her none.

Jessica also recalled a conversation years later, when a senior church member told her that the leadership regarded her as 'groomed and taken advantage of'.

Jessica, now in her 30s, said that years of therapy and support from loved ones had put her in a good place.