Six members of an extended Florida family were killed on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, after their Cessna 210 aircraft descended at approximately 10,000 feet per minute before crashing into the Gulf of Mexico off Mississippi.

Brent Stokes, 50, was piloting the single-engine aircraft, carrying five relatives home to Fort Myers, Florida, following a fishing holiday in Louisiana ahead of Thanksgiving.

An air traffic controller had alerted the pilot to adverse weather conditions before communication with the aircraft was lost, although investigators have yet to determine what caused the fatal crash.

Pilot Received Weather Warning Before Fatal Descent

The aircraft departed from Lakefront Airport in New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) placed the crash at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time in waters southwest of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Air traffic control subsequently notified the US Coast Guard that communication with the aircraft had been lost.

Recordings available through LiveATC.net reportedly indicate that a controller had informed Stokes of precipitation and unfavourable weather conditions in the surrounding area.

The available recordings did not appear to contain a distress call from the pilot, although investigators have not established whether any emergency communication occurred through other channels.

The Coast Guard confirmed that the aircraft had been descending at approximately 10,000 feet per minute (3,050 metres per minute) before crashing near Horn Island.

The figure represents a vertical descent speed of approximately 114 miles per hour (183 kilometres per hour), rather than the aircraft's overall travelling speed.

Three Children Among Six Family Members Killed

The Jackson County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Stokes, his 16-year-old son Hunter, his sister Arlyn Knox, 43, and her husband Michael Knox, also 43.

The couple's two sons, Charles Holden Knox, 12, and Truett Knox, 10, were also killed.

Brent Stokes served as president of a marine contracting business in Fort Myers and was a passionate fisherman and boating enthusiast.

Arlyn and Michael Knox established Knox Technologies, an information technology company based in Fort Myers, in 2012.

Turning Point USA also paid tribute to Hunter, identifying him as the president of its Club America chapter at Fort Myers High School.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Stokes and Knox families described the fishing trip as an opportunity for their relatives to celebrate the beginning of the festive season together.

They expressed profound grief over the loss of six loved ones who had been travelling home to spend Thanksgiving with their wider family.

Investigation Launched Into Mississippi Plane Crash

Emergency responders initially discovered flotation equipment and aircraft debris in the surrounding waters.

Following an extensive search, divers located the wreckage and discovered all six occupants inside the aircraft's fuselage.

Coast Guard officials expressed their condolences to the grieving families and acknowledged the cooperation between emergency response agencies involved in the recovery operation.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation with assistance from the FAA.

Investigators have not established whether adverse weather, mechanical problems, or other circumstances contributed to the crash.

The weather warning and exceptionally rapid descent remain important details in the investigation, but neither currently establishes why the aircraft went down.

For the surviving relatives, a journey intended to reunite their family for Thanksgiving has instead resulted in a devastating loss.