The US Army was aware of concerns about ageing explosives stored at an Iowa ammunition plant as far back as 2009, years before it deliberately detonated nearly five tons of the potentially deadly material in a massive controlled blast.

Newly reviewed records suggest that efforts to neutralise the dangerous stockpile began more than a year before Wednesday's explosion but were never completed, raising questions about why the situation was allowed to escalate.

Army Abandoned Attempts To Neutralise Explosives

According to The New York Times, American Ordnance, the contractor managing the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, sought quotes from waste management company MuniRem Environmental in September 2025 to chemically neutralise more than 9,700 pounds of lead azide explosives stored at the facility.

MuniRem submitted a bid the following month. However, American Ordnance later informed the company that the government had decided not to award the contract for 'safety reasons' and would instead explore ways to address the problem internally.

By January 2026, the Army had established a team to evaluate alternative treatment methods, according to a document prepared by a deputy assistant secretary of the Army. The military later reconsidered MuniRem's technology and hired the company, but the contract was subsequently cancelled.

Lead Azide Made Moving Barrels Too Dangerous

Lead azide is a highly sensitive explosive used in detonators. It must be stored beneath protective liquids, in this case a mixture of water and ethanol, to prevent it from crystallising.

The material was kept in 68 barrels inside two earth-covered concrete bunkers. As the protective liquid evaporated, explosive crystals formed around the containers' lids and rims.

An inspection on 11 March confirmed the crystallisation, making the material dangerously sensitive to friction or shock. Experts subsequently issued a 'do not move' directive because even handling the barrels could have triggered a spontaneous explosion.

Army Defends Controlled Explosion

The Army eventually opted to deliberately detonate the nearly five-ton stockpile on Wednesday, arguing that the controlled explosion eliminated the risk of an accidental blast.

Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley described the operation as a 'tremendously successful' detonation. Government sensors around the site detected no noticeable levels of lead in the air, although water and soil testing was still ongoing.

The explosion nevertheless raised environmental concerns because toxic lead dust could potentially spread across nearby homes and farmland. Lead is a neurotoxin that poses particularly serious risks to children and pregnant women.

Officials Demand Answers Over Explosives Emergency

Iowa officials have questioned why the Army allowed the explosives to deteriorate to the point where a controlled detonation became necessary. Democratic senator-elect Josh Turek said he would use his position to seek investigations and hearings into the failures, adding that residents deserved accountability.

Governor Kim Reynolds also said she did not learn about the planned explosion until the previous week.

The Army had announced a pause in operations at the facility in March but did not publicly disclose the full crystallisation emergency at the time.

Army Transferred Ageing Explosives to Iowa in 2009

The lead azide stockpile dates back to the Vietnam War, when the military mass-produced the explosive for use in weapons known as scatterable gravel mines.

The Army transferred the material from the Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant in Texarkana, Texas, to Iowa in 2009. ATF Director Robert Cekada said the explosives were already old, degraded and a concern for the military when they were moved.