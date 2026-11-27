US President Donald Trump used his Thanksgiving message on Thursday, 26 November 2026, to demand the removal of most of America's Somali community, claiming, without providing supporting evidence, that only 2% work without receiving government assistance.

The remarks, published on Truth Social, prompted condemnation from Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Ken Martin, who defended Minnesota's Somali American residents and accused the president of demonising an entire community.

Available demographic estimates also paint a considerably more complicated picture of Somali employment, citizenship and reliance on public assistance than Trump's holiday message suggested.

Trump's Unsubstantiated 2% Claim

Trump singled out Somali residents who he claimed were employed without relying on government assistance, suggesting that they deserved to remain in the United States.

He called for everyone else in the community to be 'thrown out, immediately', presenting their removal as necessary to protect Minnesota's future. Although Trump did not explicitly use the figure 98%, his demand to remove those outside his stated 2% amounts to that proportion of the population he described.

The president did not cite a statistical source, explain how he calculated the percentage, or distinguish between American citizens, permanent residents, and people with other immigration statuses.

His remarks followed previous criticism of Minnesota's Somali population amid investigations into allegations of fraud involving publicly funded programmes.

However, allegations involving individual defendants do not establish criminal wrongdoing across an entire ethnic community.

What the Census Data Actually Shows

Estimates drawn from the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey indicate that approximately 72% of Somali Minnesotans aged 16 and above participated in the labour force in 2024.

Labour force participation includes people who are employed and those actively seeking employment.

Separate demographic estimates indicate that approximately 95% of Minnesota's Somali community hold American citizenship, significantly complicating Trump's suggestion that most could simply be expelled.

Receiving government assistance does not necessarily indicate unemployment, either.

People with jobs can qualify for certain publicly funded programmes, depending on their earnings, household circumstances and individual eligibility.

The available labour force figures do not show precisely how many Somali residents work without receiving assistance, so they cannot directly refute Trump's combined statistical claim.

Nevertheless, the president offered no supporting evidence for his figure.

American citizens cannot ordinarily be deported on the basis of their ethnic background, employment status or lawful receipt of public benefits.

Ken Martin Responds With Thanksgiving Rebuke

Martin, a Minnesota native, responded on X by highlighting the contributions Somali Americans make to businesses, education, healthcare and family life throughout the state.

The Democratic chairman argued that Thanksgiving should celebrate community and generosity rather than hostility towards immigrants.

He captured his response with a pointed reference to the holiday dinner table: 'In Minnesota, we pull up another chair at the Thanksgiving table.'

Martin's response highlighted the political divide between Trump's approach to immigration enforcement and Democratic efforts to defend communities targeted by his rhetoric.

While the president's message renewed debate over public assistance and immigration, it did not establish a new deportation programme or provide a legal mechanism for removing American citizens. His Thanksgiving demand remains a political declaration, rather than an enforceable mass expulsion order.