Ghana Party in the Park, one of the UK's biggest celebrations of Ghanaian culture, was brought to an abrupt end on 1 August after a crowd surge at the entrance left 23 people needing medical assistance.

According to reports, the incident unfolded shortly after 6pm at Copthall Playing Fields in Barnet, north London, when a temporary gate closure following a small fire led to overcrowding as attendees attempted to enter the festival.

Emergency services confirmed that three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while organisers cancelled the remainder of the event on health and safety grounds.

What Happened at Ghana Party in the Park?

According to the Metropolitan Police, a small fire broke out near the festival entrance, forcing organisers to temporarily close the gates while the situation was dealt with.

As crowds gathered outside, pressure built at the entrance. Police said people surged forward when the gates reopened, resulting in a crush near the security and bag-check area.

A serious incident has been declared at 'Ghana party' in London, 3 taken to hospital after a stampede took place at the overcrowded event.



Organisers were forced to end the event early. pic.twitter.com/fy3caZXemk — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) August 2, 2026

Videos shared on social media showed chaotic scenes, with several people falling to the ground while others attempted to pull them to safety. Witnesses also filmed emergency responders carrying injured attendees away on stretchers.

The London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, Metropolitan Police and London's Air Ambulance all responded to the incident.

Emergency crews confirmed that 23 people received assistance, and ambulance teams assessed nine others. Three people were transported to hospital, where their injuries were confirmed as non-life-threatening.

What Is Ghana Party in the Park?

Ghana Party in the Park is an annual outdoor cultural festival organised by Akwaaba UK and has been held in London since 2005.

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Widely regarded as one of the largest Ghanaian events outside Ghana, it typically attracts between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors each year.

The festival celebrates Ghanaian music, food, fashion and culture through live performances, community activities and food stalls. It has also become an important showcase for Ghanaian artists performing for audiences across the diaspora.

This year's edition, also promoted as ShattaFest UK, featured Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star Shatta Wale as its headline act and was scheduled to run from around midday until 9pm.

Festival Organisers Respond to Stampede

Following the incident, organisers described it as 'one of the most difficult days' in the festival's history.

In a statement, they said the decision to close the event early was made after discussions with emergency services and health and safety officials to protect attendees.

The organisers also urged the public not to spread misinformation, stressing that there had been no deaths or stabbing incidents, despite speculation circulating online.

The Metropolitan Police said the crowd dispersed without further major incidents after they closed the festival. Witnesses, however, described scenes of panic near the entrance.

One attendee told reporters that people pushed through the search area before emergency crews arrived to assist those who had fallen. The incident has renewed attention on crowd management at large outdoor events, particularly when unexpected disruptions, such as temporary gate closures, create bottlenecks at entry points.

Despite the disruption, Ghana Party in the Park remains one of London's most significant celebrations of Ghanaian heritage. However, organisers are now likely to face questions about crowd control measures for future editions of the long-running festival.