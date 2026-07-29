The 15-year-old suspect in Seattle shooting was armed with an illegal ghost gun, police said, following his arrest after a chaotic gang-related shootout that killed three people and injured four others, including a two-year-old toddler, during the final hours of the Bite of Seattle on Sunday, when thousands had gathered for the final day of the annual three-day festival.

While investigators from the Seattle Police Department homicide unit continue scouring private surveillance networks for at least one additional outstanding suspect, the swift apprehension of the gunman has spared the community from further immediate danger while triggering intense national scrutiny over youth gun violence and ghost gun proliferation.

According to Seattle Police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis, the suspect surrendered directly to law enforcement at the scene and was subsequently booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of first-degree assault and firearms violations.

Rapid Police Intervention and Arrest at the Seattle Centre

The violent confrontation unfolded in front of thousands of horrified festival-goers gathered near the iconic Space Needle.

Police said two armed individuals exchanged rapid gunfire across the packed public plaza, catching innocent families in the crossfire.

Dozens of officers already deployed for event security converged on the area immediately.

The 15-year-old suspect dropped his weapon and surrendered to officers on-site, while backup units secured the perimeter and initiated emergency evacuations across the sprawling Seattle Centre campus grounds.

Subsequent forensic analysis revealed that the detained teenager was carrying a 9 mm Polymer 80 ghost gun equipped with an extended magazine.

Victims Identified and Details of the Wounded Emerge

The King County Medical Examiner's Office officially identified the three individuals who lost their lives as 44-year-old Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 56-year-old Ashley Whitehead, and 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo.

Investigators believe Semo was actively engaged in the exchange of gunfire before being fatally struck.

Four additional bystanders sustained gunshot wounds during the chaos, including a two-year-old boy.

Emergency medical teams transported the wounded to Harborview Medical Centre, where hospital officials confirmed that the toddler and surviving adult victims received prompt treatment and have since been discharged from acute care.

Mayor Katie Wilson and City Leaders Address Public Safety Concerns

During a joint press briefing, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson praised the exceptional bravery of responding officers while acknowledging deep community pain.

City officials faced pointed questions regarding private security protocols and surveillance camera blind spots across the municipal grounds.

The Bite of Seattle is one of the city's largest annual summer events, attracting around 350,000 visitors over three days of food vendors, live entertainment and family activities. Sunday's shooting transformed what had been a fun, welcoming atmosphere into one of confusion and fear.

Investigation Continues With Detectives Focus on the Motive

Law enforcement urges anyone with mobile phone footage or digital evidence of the fleeing suspects to contact the tip line immediately.

Officials admitted that conflicting statements were initially issued regarding the number of suspects in custody.

As detectives coordinate with federal agencies, including the FBI and the ATF, community members gathered at the International Fountain for a solemn candlelight vigil to honour the victims.

As community members gathered for a candlelight vigil at the International Fountain to honour the victims, city officials vowed to re-evaluate security measures to prevent future tragedies at major public events.