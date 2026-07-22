Ozzy Osbourne ignored repeated warnings from doctors that he was dying and insisted on going ahead with his final concert in July 2025, his widow Sharon has revealed.

New details shared by Sharon Osbourne have shed light on the determined mindset behind Black Sabbath's emotional 'Back to the Beginning' farewell concert in Birmingham on 5 July 2025.

She said medical experts urged Ozzy to cancel the show after months of declining health, but the Prince of Darkness would not walk away from what he considered his last chance to perform for fans.

Sharon Osbourne Confirms Ozzy's Doctors Were Against Final Concert Performance

Speaking about the final weeks of her husband's life, Sharon recalled that doctors were blunt in their assessment of his condition.

'Ozzy knew that he was dying. He was told two weeks before the show that he was dying, and they said, 'don't do the show',' she shared. Despite the prognosis, the heavy metal icon had already made up his mind.

According to Sharon, Ozzy's response was unwavering. 'He said, 'Yeah, right. Get out of here',' she said, showing how determined he was to do the show his way.

'It was a gift to be surrounded by his loyal crew, his friends, his family, the fans,' Sharon further added. 'His greatest love affair was with the audience, and that's the way he wanted to go out. Just one more time and he got to do that, and he smashed it.'

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Final Black Sabbath Show in Birthplace Birmingham

The concert, staged at Birmingham's Villa Park, reunited the original Black Sabbath line-up for one final performance in front of more than 40,000 fans, while millions more watched via livestream.

Unable to stand because of Parkinson's disease and lingering spinal injuries, Ozzy performed seated on a black throne, delivering a farewell in the city where Black Sabbath was formed.

The event also raised money for charities including Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Just 17 days later, on 22 July 2025, Ozzy died at the age of 76. His death was later attributed to an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease listed as contributing factors.

The announcement of his passing was followed by tributes from fans and fellow musicians whose lives were touched by the metal singer.

Years of Illness Behind the Final Performance

Ozzy's health struggles had been well documented. After revealing his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020, he underwent multiple spinal operations following a serious fall and was eventually unable to walk.

Even so, he repeatedly expressed his desire to return to the stage, telling fans that performing remained his greatest passion despite his physical limitations. This may be the reason why Ozzy was adamant about turning in one final performance that would be remembered by those who had followed him throughout his career.

One Year On, Sharon Reflects on Ozzy's Last Goodbye

One year after his passing, Sharon's recollection has cast the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in a different light. What fans witnessed was not simply Black Sabbath's farewell. It was a performer choosing not to let illness decide the end of his story, and that is the image he wanted to leave his fans with.

Against medical advice, Ozzy Osbourne chose to say goodbye on his own terms, leaving the stage as he had lived his life: loud, defiant and unforgettable.