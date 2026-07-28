Following an exchange of gunfire at a packed Seattle food festival that left three people dead and at least four others injured, a court ruled on Monday that a 15-year-old suspect should remain in juvenile detention.

According to authorities, the exchange of gunfire erupted between the 15-year-old, a 19-year-old who was killed at the scene, and possibly another individual, with investigators suspecting the incident may have stemmed from gang activity.

15-Year-Old Suspect Remains in Custody

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson confirmed that detectives are still working to determine the full sequence of events and identify everyone involved.

'We now know that at least two people exchanged gunfire outside the Seattle Center Armory. One is in custody, and a second has been identified as the 19-year-old deceased man,' Wilson said during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

One person detained in the Seattle mass sh—ting that killed three and injured eight at a food festival is being described by woke socialist @MayorofSeattle Katie Wilson as a "15-year-old juvenile." Juvenile is redundant when the minor age is given. The statement goes out of its… pic.twitter.com/COb1mk7IJF — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2026

She added that officers intend to review video footage, examine spent shell casings and follow up on fresh leads from tip lines to build a complete picture of the incident.

King County Superior Court Judge Tanya Thorp granted the state's request to keep the 15-year-old in custody, while his public defender, Hong Tran, declined to comment on Monday.

Read more Eyewitness Recalls Terrifying Moment Wilson County Courthouse Shooting Suspect Hid Behind Wall Mid-Gunfight Eyewitness Recalls Terrifying Moment Wilson County Courthouse Shooting Suspect Hid Behind Wall Mid-Gunfight

The teenager remains in custody and is facing potential charges of three counts of first-degree assault, along with second-degree unlawful firearm possession. However, King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney confirmed he has no previous criminal history in the area.

Gary Gatewood Jr., a youth coordinator at Seattle's Southwest Youth and Family Services, acknowledged knowing the teenager, though he chose not to elaborate further.

Detectives are set to deliver their preliminary findings to prosecutors on Wednesday, with formal charges expected shortly afterwards. Authorities described the 15-year-old and the 19-year-old as known 'associates'.

Police Investigate Possible Gang Motive

'At this point, we believe this could be gang-related. There were two groups firing,' said Nicole Powell, the assistant chief of investigations for the Seattle Police Department.

A probable cause affidavit submitted by prosecutors revealed that an officer stationed within 100 feet (30.48 metres) spotted the 15-year-old brandishing a handgun and firing towards festival-goers during Sunday's Bite of Seattle event.

🇺🇸 BREAKING — Two people were killed and five injured in a shooting at Seattle Center on Sunday evening, during the Bite of Seattle food festival — one of the city's largest events, held a block from the Space Needle.



Per the Seattle Fire Department: paramedics attempted… pic.twitter.com/ymULmzEglU — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) July 27, 2026

State attorneys said officers apprehended the teenager moments after the shooting. According to court filings, police also detained the 19-year-old, who later succumbed to a gunshot wound.

'Police continue to look for a third possible suspect,' Wilson said.

Victims Identified as Hunt for Third Suspect Continues

On Monday afternoon, the King County Medical Examiner released the identities of the three people killed.

According to the official report, 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo died from multiple gunshot wounds, while Ashley Whitehead, 56, was killed by a gunshot wound to the pelvis. Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 44, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the torso.

BREAKING NEWS

All three victims of Seattle shooting are identified including beloved mom, 56, as devastated family reveal her heartbreaking final moments



The three people gunned down in Sunday's deadly Seattle food festival shooting have been identified.



Carlos Israel Sanchez… pic.twitter.com/024bYyPwa9 — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) July 28, 2026

Authorities confirmed that four additional victims survived and remain in a stable condition. Court filings indicate police found three of those injured — including a two-year-old child and a person pushing a bicycle — along the path where the 15-year-old allegedly opened fire.

#BREAKING | A mass shooting occurred Sunday at #SeattleCenter during the Bite of Seattle food festival, near the Space Needle.

Two people were killed and five others were injured, including a 2-year-old toddler. pic.twitter.com/CODptAPtM0 — Brenda Cox (@nfnuq33722913) July 27, 2026

Witnesses initially mistook the gunfire for fireworks before panic erupted, sending crowds fleeing for safety.

Vendor Hana Kim shielded her elderly parents and sheltered terrified attendees beneath her stall, injuring her knee as neighbouring vendors abandoned everything. Kim and her brother safely evacuated their family before later receiving an emotional call from a grateful survivor.