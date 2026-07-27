A food vendor's livestream at the Bite of Seattle festival captured the moment gunfire shattered a crowded Sunday evening, leaving three people dead and at least four others injured, including a toddler.

The clip was streamed by Hawaiian Honey Cones, one of the vendors at the annual food festival held at Seattle Center. In the video, the vendor appears to be speaking to viewers when a colleague suddenly shouts, 'Shooting!' Panic can then be seen and heard as people begin fleeing the area.

Video: Shots heard, people fleeing at Seattle Center in Washington state. Reports of multiple victims.



Livestream: Hawaiian Honey Cones. pic.twitter.com/YGv30969z2 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 27, 2026

The livestream, which was being used to promote the festival, recorded the immediate aftermath of the shooting near the food stalls. Festivalgoers had gathered for food, music and family activities at Seattle Center before the gunfire broke out.

Three Dead, Four Wounded

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Seattle police said the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on Sunday during the Bite of Seattle festival, a three-day event that attracts hundreds of food vendors, retailers and live performers.

Three people were killed. According to the Seattle Police Department, the victims were a 19-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Two died at the scene, while the third died later at Harborview Medical Center.

Four other people were taken to hospital, including a 2-year-old boy. Officials said early Monday that the surviving victims were in stable condition. Authorities have not released additional details about the victims' identities pending notification of their families.

Police Say Two People Exchanged Gunfire

Investigators believe two people were shooting at each other outside the Seattle Center Armory when bystanders were struck.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while police continued searching for another person believed to have been involved.

Assistant Seattle Police Chief Tyrone Davis said there was no ongoing threat to the public, but investigators were still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Police recovered two firearms from the scene, according to Reuters. Officials also said there were no surveillance cameras in the immediate area, making witness accounts, mobile phone footage and public tips important to the investigation.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Fire Department and federal law enforcement. The FBI said it was aware of the shooting, while agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also attended the scene.

Investigation Continues After Festival Shooting

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson described the shooting as an 'unbelievable tragedy' and 'a horrific act of violence.'

She said the city was focused on supporting those affected and assisting investigators as they worked to establish what happened.

Witnesses told local media they saw people running for cover after the gunfire erupted, with some seeking shelter inside nearby buildings around Seattle Center.

The Bite of Seattle festival continued earlier in the weekend before Sunday's shooting brought the event to an abrupt halt in the affected area. Police have not said whether the incident was connected to the festival itself or whether the suspects were known to one another.

Investigators are continuing to review evidence, interview witnesses and examine video footage recorded by members of the public, including the livestream shared by Hawaiian Honey Cones. Authorities have asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or captured footage of the incident to contact detectives.

Seattle police have asked anyone with information to contact investigators as homicide and gun violence detectives continue their investigation.