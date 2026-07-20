Prime Minister Andy Burnham has made Louise Haigh the most senior minister in his new government after appointing her First Secretary of State, a role that outranks all secretaries of state despite her previous fraud conviction.

The appointment places Haigh at a senior level in the newly formed government alongside John Healey, who takes over as the new chancellor, and Ed Miliband, who assumes the role of foreign secretary.

Former prime minister Keir Starmer formally resigned from office, stating that he was departing with good grace and a smile.

The highly influential position of First Secretary of State has been vacant since it was last held in 2021, and Haigh will combine this senior brief with her concurrent responsibilities as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office to reinforce Burnham's inner circle.

Cabinet Seniority and Haigh's New Role

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The restructuring of the executive branch marks a distinct shift from the previous administration, particularly with the return of a role that outranks all standard cabinet ministers. Haigh takes on the portfolio as a convicted criminal, a fact that has been noted as she assumes her new responsibilities.

Alongside her elevation, Shabana Mahmood has secured her political footing by being reappointed as home secretary, ensuring continuity in one of the traditional great offices of state while the rest of the frontbench undergoes significant changes.

Further down the corridor, the appointment of Healey as chancellor signals a policy reset. Healey, who resigned as defence secretary under Starmer last month following a high-profile row over national defence spending, replaces Rachel Reeves as chancellor.

With Healey at the Treasury and Miliband at the Foreign Office, Burnham's newly appointed cabinet will oversee immediate economic and international matters.

We welcome Louise Haigh as First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office. https://t.co/jyoBCx21GK — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) July 20, 2026

National Devolution and the First Secretary of State

In his maiden speech delivered directly from Downing Street, Burnham promised a comprehensive 10-year plan for Britain. The new prime minister declared that 'this moment will be a circuit breaker for Britain,' promising that specific cost of living measures would be formally outlined starting from Tuesday.

Central to this strategy is a pledge to end rough sleeping and significantly accelerate the construction of new council homes, areas that will be evaluated against his previous record on rough sleeping during his tenure as the Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Part of this structural overhaul involves a commitment, emphasised during his opening remarks, to redistribute political power out of Westminster. It has not yet been announced whether the new First Secretary of State will directly oversee this devolution of power.v

Early International Moves From No 10

International relations have also moved quickly, with a government spokesperson confirming that Burnham has already held an official telephone call with United States President Donald Trump.

During the conversation, the prime minister extended a formal invitation for Trump to visit Manchester and underlined his commitment to international defence and security.

As the new administration settles in, the public will watch how early announcements take shape over the coming weeks and begin to affect daily life.