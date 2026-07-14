A fire broke out at a lavish Wimbledon party hosted by Roger Federer after two guests accidentally started a blaze at the mansion where the former tennis champion was attending a garden celebration.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as around 400 guests enjoyed the champagne-fuelled event, which featured entertainment, a charity auction and appearances from several sporting names.

Security personnel quickly rushed to control the flames after cigarette butts thrown onto wooden chippings caused the fire to spread near the party area. Guests were moved away from the affected section while staff used hoses and buckets of water to bring the situation under control.

Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon winner, was among those attending the event, alongside guests including snooker player Steve Davis and MMA champion Tom Aspinall. Despite the sudden scare, the party was able to continue after the fire was contained, with no injuries reported.

Fire Breaks Out During Lavish Wimbledon Celebration

The fire started while guests were enjoying the outdoor celebration at the Wimbledon mansion, with security teams forced to react quickly to stop the flames from spreading further. The blaze was reportedly caused after two female guests discarded their cigarette butts onto wooden chippings, which then caught fire.

A guest at the event described the sudden change in atmosphere as people noticed smoke rising during what had been a relaxed afternoon gathering.

'It was all pretty surreal,' the guest said.

'Everyone has been having a lovely afternoon and then suddenly we could smell smoke. There were a few audible gasps as people realise a fire had broken out, and was spreading fast.'

Security personnel immediately moved into action as guests were directed away from the area where the flames had appeared. The response team used available equipment, including hoses and buckets of water, to prevent the fire from reaching other parts of the venue.

The guest added: 'Luckily the security teams leapt into action with hoses and buckets of water, and after 20 minutes it had been safely contained. A guy spent the next hour monitoring it and making sure no further damage was done.'

The flames broke out only metres away from a parliament of owls that were part of the party's falconry display. However, the quick response from security meant the animals and guests remained safe.

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Party Continues After Guests Removed From Venue

Although the fire caused a brief disruption, the celebration was able to continue after the situation was brought under control. The two female guests believed to have caused the incident were asked to leave and were escorted away from the event.

The party had attracted a large crowd, with around 400 guests attending the Wimbledon gathering. The afternoon included a charity auction, entertainment from a magician and a falconry display, alongside food and drinks from high-end suppliers.

Guests had earlier enjoyed catering from Japanese restaurant Sticks n' Sushi and access to three outdoor cocktail bars as part of the event. A display featuring boxing champion Anthony Joshua's belts was also present at the mansion, although the items were not affected by the fire.

The incident did not result in any injuries, and the remainder of the event continued as planned. The guest who witnessed the situation said the fire ultimately became a brief interruption during an otherwise successful celebration.

'In the end, it was a hugely successful and fun evening,' they said.

Federer, who was attending the gathering, has not publicly commented on the incident. A spokesman for the former world number one was contacted for comment.