Bill Cody, the longtime Grand Ole Opry announcer and veteran WSM radio host, is in critical condition after suffering heart and kidney failure, with doctors determining that a double transplant is now his only chance of survival.

The update, shared by Cody's daughter Hannah Davis in a public statement on Sunday, has prompted an outpouring of support across the country music industry, where Cody has spent more than three decades as one of Nashville's most recognisable broadcast voices.

'Friends. Prayer warrior. I believe in the power of prayer and my daddy needs prayers,' Davis wrote in a message posted on WSM's Instagram account.

According to the family, Cody was admitted to intensive care more than three weeks ago after doctors diagnosed both heart failure and kidney failure. Since then, he has undergone extensive treatment including dialysis, medication and repeated medical evaluations as his condition fluctuated.

Doctors later concluded that Cody would require both a heart transplant and a kidney transplant to survive.

Doctors Forced To Place Cody On ECMO

The situation worsened dramatically over the weekend after Cody's heart function declined further, leading doctors to place him on ECMO support.

'Last night, his strength and ability to pump blood took a downward spiral and we got a call from his doctor early this morning that they were having to intubate him to put him on ECMO,' Davis wrote.

ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, is an advanced form of life support used when the heart and lungs can no longer function adequately on their own. The machine temporarily pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body, allowing organs time to recover.

The treatment carries significant risks, including stroke, blood clots and infection. Davis urged supporters to pray that the next 48 hours would help stabilise her father's condition and strengthen his body enough for transplant surgery.

'We need a miracle and we know God is able,' she wrote.

The family also confirmed Cody had successfully passed initial medical evaluations required for transplant eligibility before his condition deteriorated. A transplant team was scheduled to review his case again this week.

Nashville's Country Music Community Responds

News of Cody's condition spread quickly through the country music industry, where the broadcaster has remained a fixture for decades through his work with WSM and the Grand Ole Opry.

Read more Is Bill Cody Dead? Grand Ole Opry Legend Intubated on Life Support in Desperate Fight for Survival Is Bill Cody Dead? Grand Ole Opry Legend Intubated on Life Support in Desperate Fight for Survival

Singer Carly Pearce described Cody as 'like family' in a public message shared after the update. Jo Dee Messina also asked fans to pray for him, noting that Cody provides the recorded voiceover introductions heard during her live performances.

What makes the reaction notable is Cody's standing inside Nashville itself. While he is not known as a recording artist, he has long occupied one of the most familiar roles in country music broadcasting.

The Legacy of Bill Cody in Radio

Cody has hosted WSM's 'Coffee, Country & Cody' morning programme for more than 30 years, interviewing generations of country performers while helping maintain the station's connection to the Grand Ole Opry and traditional country radio.

His voice became closely associated with Nashville's country music establishment, particularly among listeners who followed WSM as one of the genre's historic radio homes.

Over the course of his career, Cody earned some of country radio's highest honours.

He is a member of both the Country Radio Hall of Fame and the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame. In 2024, he also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame in recognition of his contribution to Nashville broadcasting.