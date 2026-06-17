Sarah Pidgeon and Joe Alwyn are reportedly dating after the pair were recently seen kissing and embracing in Brooklyn.

According to Page Six, the two 'strolled through the city with their arms around each other and enjoyed beverages while smiling, laughing and chatting.'

Alwyn dated Taylor Swift for nearly seven years. Here's what to know about his rumoured new girlfriend.

Get to Know Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon is a 29-year-old actress who rose to prominence for portraying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the FX/Hulu drama series Love Story.

Pidgeon grew up in Michigan and relocated to Pittsburgh to study at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

'I tried soccer. I also tried water polo, but I felt like I was drowning the entire time. I was so bad at sports. Acting was really the thing where I felt like myself. And if this doesn't work out, I'm totally screwed,' the actress told W Magazine.

After graduating in 2018, she landed minor roles in One Dollar and Gotham before securing her breakout role as Leah Rilke in Prime Video's The Wilds, a character she portrayed for two seasons.

In 2024, Pidgeon starred in the Broadway production of Stereophonic, where she played Diana and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

'I always love returning to the theater, that is where my love for acting began. In the theater, if something goes wrong, you have to figure it out immediately. It is like walking a tightrope, and it is very exciting,' Pidgeon told Vogue Adria.

In 2025, the actress starred in the slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer, alongside Madelyn Cline, Tyriq Withers, Chase Sui Wonders, and Jonah Hauer-King. Toward the end of filming, she received a call to audition for Love Story.

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'I did every scene only once. I thought, "Okay, they are not asking me to repeat the scene. How could they possibly trust me with something like this?"', Pidgeon told Vogue Adria.

Days later, she learned she had landed the role. To prepare for portraying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Pidgeon worked with a movement coach to adopt specific gestures. She also read biographies and dyed her hair blonde for the role.

Sarah Pidgeon and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline

Earlier this year, Alwyn liked one of Pidgeon's Instagram posts promoting Love Story. The pair also attended the 2026 Met Gala a month before romance rumours surfaced, leading some fans to speculate that the event may have brought them together.

DeuxMoi recently reported multiple sightings of the two together in Brooklyn. Pidgeon and Alwyn were then photographed kissing in New York City. Neither Pidgeon nor Alwyn has publicly addressed the romance rumours.

Sarah Pidgeon and Joe Alwyn spotted kissing in New York City recently. pic.twitter.com/7ywr4Yenlr — Sarah Pidgeon Central (@pidgeoncentral) June 15, 2026

Before Alwyn, Pidgeon was linked to Spacey Jane frontman Caleb Harper. Alwyn, meanwhile, dated Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023 and later reflected on the breakup during a 2024 interview with The Times.

'I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,' Alwyn said.