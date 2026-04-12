President Donald Trump has ordered the United States Navy to impose an immediate blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any Iranian forces who open fire on American ships or civilian vessels will be 'blown to hell.' The declaration, posted on Truth Social on Sunday, 12 April 2026, came hours after marathon peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapsed in Islamabad, Pakistan, with nuclear disarmament and control of the waterway emerging as the central sticking points.

'Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,' Trump wrote. The announcement marked one of the most dramatic escalations since the US and Israel launched air strikes against Iran on 28 February 2026, a conflict that has already killed thousands, destabilised global energy markets, and sent oil prices surging past £74 ($100) per barrel at points.

Talks Collapse After 21 Hours

The United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement after a day of highly anticipated face-to-face peace talks, with Washington's lead negotiator, Vice President JD Vance, announcing the breakdown in Islamabad. The US delegation, led by Vance, met with Iranian and Pakistani negotiators for more than 21 hours during the rare face-to-face summit. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency attributed the failure to what it described as excessive American demands, while Tehran had demanded, among other things, control of the Strait of Hormuz, payment of war reparations, and the release of £4.46 billion ($6 billion) in frozen assets.

For the US, Tehran's refusal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium were described as nonstarters by the US delegation during the talks. Vance, speaking at a brief press conference after leaving Pakistan, said the US still needed a firm commitment that Iran would not pursue a nuclear weapon. 'We haven't seen that yet. We hope that we will,' he said.

Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's delegation in Islamabad, said the Iranian side raised 'forward-looking initiatives' but that the US failed to gain the trust of his delegation in the talks. 'The US has understood Iran's logic and principles, and it's time for them to decide whether they can earn our trust or not,' Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

'All or None' — Trump's Ultimatum

Speaking on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures', Trump said the blockade would be a 'complete blockade' and 'all or none', meaning no ship would be allowed to pass until Iran relents. He further stated he had instructed the Navy to 'seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran', adding: 'Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country.'



Trump also warned that any country — potentially including China — that assists Iran would face a 50 per cent US tariff. The threat carries significant weight given that at least two vessels that traversed the strait paid Iran fees in Chinese yuan to guarantee safe passage.

Iran Digs In, IRGC Issues Stark Warning

Iran's Revolutionary Guard was swift to respond. The IRGC insisted the Strait of Hormuz remained open for civilian vessels but warned that military ships 'will be dealt with severely.' The standoff follows a tense incident on Saturday, when the USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy became the first American warships to transit the strait since the war began. According to a radio conversation recorded by a civilian ship and shared with the Wall Street Journal, the IRGC issued a stark warning: 'This is the last warning. This is the last warning.' The US ship responded: 'Passage in accordance with international law. No challenge is intended to you.'

More than 60 per cent of the IRGC's naval fleet tasked with patrolling the Strait of Hormuz remains intact after six weeks of war, with the Guard operating small speedboats and attack craft equipped with missiles and mines — vessels harder to target than conventional battleships.



"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/JInBTLyu2s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 12, 2026

Bipartisan Scepticism in Washington

Not everyone in Washington was convinced the blockade represented sound strategy. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, questioned the logic, saying: 'I don't understand how blockading the strait is somehow going to push the Iranians into opening it. I don't see the connection there.' The UK, however, signalled solidarity with Washington, with Trump confirming that Britain would send minesweepers to help the US clear the Strait of Hormuz of ordnance left by Iran.

Before the US–Israeli war against Iran, approximately 25 per cent of the world's seaborne oil trade and 20 per cent of its liquefied natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The near-closure of the waterway since late February has already inflicted severe economic damage globally.

Iran has maintained that civilian vessels may transit the strait freely while military ships 'will be dealt with severely.' The UK has confirmed it will send minesweepers to support US naval operations in the waterway. No further round of diplomatic contact between Washington and Tehran has been announced.