Harry Styles' remaining Wembley Stadium shows are still expected to go ahead, despite a rare red extreme heat warning now in place across parts of the UK.

The singer has been performing at Wembley Stadium as part of his record-breaking 12-night 'Together, Together' residency since 12 June, with six more dates still to go.

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning, its highest alert level, carrying an official 'danger to life' designation, active today, Wednesday 24 June, through to Thursday 25 June. Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 40°C in parts of southern England and the Midlands. An amber heat-health alert remains in place for the wider region. Fans attending upcoming shows should take the warnings seriously and plan accordingly.

Wembley Stadium has confirmed the remaining shows will proceed as planned but has made a number of temporary changes to keep concertgoers safe during the hot weather.

Harry Styles' Wembley Show Will Still Go Ahead

Despite the extreme heat warnings, all remaining shows are proceeding as planned.

As severe weather is expected to continue throughout the run, the stadium has made a few temporary changes to help fans stay safe and hydrated.

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Guests carrying metal or hard plastic water bottles of 500ml or under will be allowed to bring them inside the stadium. These can then be filled at one of the free refillable water stations located inside.

Bottled water sold across all bars will also have a 50 per cent reduction in price.

Wembley has asked all fans attending this week's shows to stay hydrated, take regular breaks in shaded areas, wear sun cream and dress appropriately for the hot weather. The stadium also advised guests to wear loose, breathable clothing and consider bringing a hat or head covering.

Fans Should Not Arrive Too Early

Fans have also been reminded not to arrive too early, as waiting outside in the sun for hours could make the heat feel worse.

Doors for all general admission and hospitality guests open at 5 pm.

Wembley has asked fans to avoid consuming too much alcohol and to make sure they drink enough water throughout the day.

There will be free water fountains available on all levels of the stadium, including the pitch area. The venue has also added free water points on the external concourse area of the stadium, located between turnstiles G and F, J and H, M and N, and B and C.

Fans can bring sunscreen into Wembley, but bottles must be 200ml or smaller and must be in a plastic bottle only. Sunscreen can also be supplied upon request at any of the venue's information booths inside.

Harry Styles' Remaining Wembley Dates

Harry Styles is still set to perform at Wembley Stadium on:

26 June

27 June

29 June

1 July

3 July

4 July

For now, the shows are still going ahead. Fans should prepare for the heat, bring water where allowed, avoid arriving too early and follow Wembley Stadium's updated guidance on the day. For more information on what you can and cannot bring to the stadium, visit the Wembley Stadium website.