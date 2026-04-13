Hungary is going through a massive political shakeup right now after Peter Magyar defeated Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the polls. The 45-year-old conservative-liberal politician pulled off a huge upset on April 12 and finally broke the 16-year winning streak of the ruling Fidesz party. It is a historic handover of power that sets the country on a completely different path.

Preliminary results highlight a commanding performance by the Tisza Party. With 77% of the vote counted, Magyar secured more than 53% support compared with 38% for the 62-year-old incumbent. Orbán formally conceded the race, stating, 'I congratulated the victorious party. We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition.'

Read more Quick Facts About Peter Magyar: Lawyer, Diplomat, and Hungary's PM After Orbán Concedes Quick Facts About Peter Magyar: Lawyer, Diplomat, and Hungary's PM After Orbán Concedes

How a Former Loyalist Orchestrated Viktor Orbán's Downfall

Magyar severed ties with the Fidesz leader in February 2024 following a political scandal over a presidential pardon granted to a man convicted of covering up child sexual abuse. The controversy forced President Katalin Novák and justice minister Judit Varga to step down from their roles.

He did not hold back when slamming how the administration handled the scandal. He even accused the government of 'hiding behind women's skirts' by throwing female officials under the bus to protect the rest of the regime. Voters were clearly tired of the status quo, and that blunt message really hit home for them.

Right now, it is still unclear whether the Tisza Party will win the two-thirds majority in parliament they need to rule without a coalition. Even so, this clear mandate gives the new leadership considerable power to start pushing through major changes.

Why Peter Magyar's Assessment of Donald Trump Signals New Diplomacy

The international community is closely monitoring how the newly elected leader will balance alliances between Europe and the United States. While Orbán maintained an alliance with President Donald Trump, Magyar's perspective suggests a realignment. During the previous year, the incoming Hungarian leader voiced admiration for the American president.

In November 2025, Magyar posted a striking comparison on X to praise the American president's leadership. He noted, 'What is the difference between Donald Trump @POTUS and Viktor Orbán? Donald Trump has never been afraid to stand up for open, straightforward debates with his political opponents.'

Magyar then highlighted the incumbent's reluctance to debate, adding, '@PM_ViktorOrban hasn't dared to do this for 20 years. Donald Trump has never represented foreign interests. Viktor Orbán has been doing this for a very long time.'

He continued to contrast their political motivations. He wrote, 'Every decision Donald Trump makes serves the interests of American companies. For Viktor Orbán, only his oligarchs matter.'

What is the difference between Donald Trump @POTUS and Viktor Orbán?

Donald Trump has never been afraid to stand up for open, straightforward debates with his political opponents. @PM_ViktorOrban hasn't dared to do this for 20 years.

Donald Trump has never represented foreign… — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) November 7, 2025

Forging a Potential Alliance Between the Tisza Party and Washington

The social media remarks also attacked Orbán's autocratic tendencies. Magyar concluded the post with a scathing summary, declaring, 'You can love him or hate him, but Trump is a born leader. Viktor Orbán is a copy ordered from Temu, who tries to imitate the original.'

This prospective diplomatic shift arrives at a critical juncture. Following the 2024 United States presidential election, the Tisza Party leader swiftly commended the Republican victory. He stated, 'America has decided. Congratulations to President Donald Trump, as well as to the newly elected members of the Senate and the House of Representatives!'

Magyar further emphasised his commitment to transatlantic cooperation in his statement. He remarked, 'The United States of America is one of our country's most important allies and economic partners. The TISZA Party is ready to work together with the new American administration to further develop the relations between our countries.'

Meanwhile, the White House has yet to issue a formal comment regarding the electoral defeat of Orbán. International observers are now watching closely for the new administration's response.