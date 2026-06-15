A high-stakes legal battle is reigniting in Australia's federal courts this week as the founder of a female-only social platform mounts a fresh challenge against a major anti-discrimination ruling.

The controversial case, which centres on the platform's decision to restrict access based on biological sex, has sparked a fierce national debate over gender identity and safe spaces.

Following a major courtroom defeat against a transgender woman excluded from her platform, Sall Grover is now taking her battle for female-only spaces all the way to Australia's highest judicial authority.

High Court Challenge Launched Following Landmark Defeat

Seeking to overturn a Federal Court decision delivered on 15 May, Grover and her business, Giggle for Girls Pty Ltd, announced on Monday that they had taken their case to the High Court via a special leave application.

The application has successfully cleared its first hurdle by being accepted for filing, although the High Court has yet to announce whether it will grant the crucial leave to appeal.

Giggle has applied to have Giggle v Tickle heard in the High Court.



“We have filed for special leave in the High Court… Because the federal court is saying men can be women in law & making women only spaces effectively unisex, we are going to the High Court to challenge that.” pic.twitter.com/P9mLx2e65i — Sall Grover (@salltweets) June 14, 2026

At the heart of the challenge is a previous judicial finding that the entrepreneur unlawfully discriminated against transgender woman Roxanne Tickle by barring her from the single-sex network — a verdict the founder is now fighting to overturn.

Battle to Protect Biological Female Spaces

Grover maintains that the ruling strikes at two critical issues: how sex is legally defined and whether women still have the right to build and protect dedicated all-female spaces.

'This case is not just about one app or one individual. It is about whether women in Australia still have the right to single-sex spaces based on biological sex,' Grover said in a statement.

“It’s important to note that the current government is trying to dismiss this issue as a ‘culture war’ while they’re simultaneously trying to rebrand themselves as the party against misogyny, not connecting the dots that refusing to acknowledge what a woman is & cement women’s… pic.twitter.com/uUvOhrp4ms — Sall Grover (@salltweets) June 14, 2026

'These issues are of profound national importance. Reality and women's rights must be properly upheld in law.'

According to Grover, the legal challenge is designed to clarify the boundaries of the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 and determine whether women-only services are legally permitted to bar users based purely on biological sex.

Julia Gillard — Australia’s FIRST female Prime Minister, betrayed every biological woman.



She removed the legal definitions of “man” and “woman” from the Sex Discrimination Act, paving the way for today’s Roxanne Tickle win: a biological male awarded $20k damages for being… pic.twitter.com/UgVBMWPSlf — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) May 15, 2026

Though she holds the integrity of the courts in high regard, Grover said she is in total disagreement with the conclusions reached in the judgement.

'The judgement misinterprets the law, disregards biological reality, and sets a dangerous precedent that undermines women's rights across Australia,' she argued.

'This appeal to the High Court seeks definitive clarity on these issues of national importance and aims to safeguard the hard-won rights of women and girls to access single-sex spaces and services based on biological sex, not gender identity.'

Profile Selfie Sparked Initial Exclusion Dispute

The legal dispute began in September 2021 when Grover barred Tickle from the Giggle platform after a submitted selfie led her to conclude that she appeared to be male.

Australian trans woman Roxanne Tickle sued women only app Giggle for Girls after being banned (AI flagged her as male). Court ruled it was indirect discrimination—sex is "changeable," not strictly biological. Giggle lost, paid damages. Appeal decision today upheld it and doubled… pic.twitter.com/aD9nl7zCbs — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) May 15, 2026

However, the Sex Discrimination Act strictly prohibits denying service to individuals based on their sexual orientation, intersex status or gender identity.

Read more UK Trans Guidance Sparks Fierce Debate Over Women's Spaces and Equality Rights UK Trans Guidance Sparks Fierce Debate Over Women's Spaces and Equality Rights

After repeatedly using male pronouns for Tickle, Grover faced harsh criticism in the appeal judgement, which described her courtroom conduct as 'gratuitous, disrespectful and unnecessary to the conduct of her case'.

Today, Tickle lives and works as a female after undergoing hormone treatment and gender-affirming surgery, having been born male but identifying as a woman.

Founder Strikes Back Over Pronoun Controversy

'They said I should call (Tickle) "him" only in private, not in public. Well, I'm sorry, the entire premise of the case is me saying Tickle is a man,' Grover said.

'So, if I can't talk about the premise of the case ... then how is that justice? You may not agree with what I'm saying, but to punish someone for what their position is on the case I think is terrifying and sinister.'

If the government will force you to accept men as women, they can force you to accept anything. What’s next? pic.twitter.com/hJexx4vuYj — Sall Grover (@salltweets) June 13, 2026

Grover's fight has attracted backing from literary icon J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter series.

Penalties Escalate with Doubled Damages and Costs

Adding to the sting of the Federal Court's decision, the bench doubled the compensation payout to Roxanne Tickle from $10,000 to $20,000 (£7,442.50 to £14,885).

Furthermore, Grover was ordered to cover up to $100,000 (£74,425) of the transgender woman's legal bills — a penalty she argued was clear evidence that the Australian justice system is suffering from 'ideological capture.'