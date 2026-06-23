Millions of Apple users in the UK could be in line for a payout after a class action claim over the company's iCloud service was cleared to go to trial.

Consumer group 'Which?' says as many as 40 million customers may be affected by the case, which centres on claims that Apple effectively pushed users into paying for iCloud by limiting how rival cloud storage services work on its devices. If the claim succeeds, eligible users could receive around £77 each from a total compensation pot of £3bn.

The legal action covers people who used iCloud between November 2018 and June 2026 and were living in the UK on 8 June 2026, unless they choose to opt out. Apple has rejected the allegations and said the claim is without merit, maintaining that customers are not required to use iCloud and that alternatives are available. The case is now set to move towards a trial, although it is not expected to be heard until October 2028.

'Which?' says Apple pushed customers towards iCloud

The claim has been brought by 'Which?', which reportedly argues that Apple has been overcharging customers by effectively locking them into iCloud for years. The consumer group says the issue dates back to 2015, when Apple's handling of rival cloud storage services allegedly left iCloud with a built-in advantage on Apple devices. According to the case, users receive a small amount of free storage but are then encouraged to pay once that space fills up, particularly if they want to back up photos, videos, messages, contacts, and other content.

iCloud plans currently range from 99p a month for 50GB to £54.99 a month for 12TB. 'Which?' argues that while other cloud services exist, Apple does not give those rivals full access to its devices, meaning iCloud can offer features that non-Apple services cannot match. Apple has said those limits are in place for security reasons, but 'Which?' claims the arrangement has had the effect of trapping customers into Apple's own paid storage system.

The consumer group filed the claim at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in November 2024 on behalf of affected consumers. Its chief executive, Anabel Hoult, said the decision to allow the case to proceed was an important step in challenging powerful firms. She said 'Which?' wanted to make clear that no company, 'no matter how powerful, can get away with abusing its position.'

Hoult also said the tribunal's decision meant 'Which?' was 'one step closer to getting consumers the redress we believe they are owed from Apple.' She added: 'This should send a strong message to any other companies using anti-competitive tactics.'

Read more Meta Wants Congress To Shield It From Child Harm Lawsuits As Legal Pressure Mounts Meta Wants Congress To Shield It From Child Harm Lawsuits As Legal Pressure Mounts

Who could be included, and what happens next

The case applies to consumers who used iCloud between 8 November 2018 and 8 June 2026 and were living in the UK on 8 June 2026. Those people are automatically included in the claim unless they choose to opt out. 'Which?' has said that customers who first started using iCloud after 8 June 2026 will not be covered by the action.

Anyone living in the UK on 8 June 2026 who does not want to be part of the claim must notify 'Which?' by 8 October 2026 through the claim website. If they opt out, they will not receive any compensation even if the case is successful.

There is a different process for people who were not living in the UK on 8 June 2026. Non-UK residents who still fall within the affected group must actively opt in by 8 October if they want to be included in the claim, again through 'Which?''s claim website.

Apple has already made clear it intends to fight the case. The company has previously said it 'strongly disagrees' with the decision allowing the claim to proceed and plans to appeal. It also insists customers are not forced to use iCloud and that alternative storage services are available to Apple users.

That means there is still a long road ahead before any compensation is paid, if it is paid at all. The trial is not expected to begin until October 2028, so any final outcome is likely to be some distance away. Still, the case has already become one of the largest consumer claims of its kind in the UK, with billions of pounds at stake and millions of iPhone and Apple device users now potentially caught up in the outcome.