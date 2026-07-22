Read more Trump's World Cup 'Bromance' Goes Global: President Backs FIFA's Infantino for UN Secretary‑General Trump's World Cup 'Bromance' Goes Global: President Backs FIFA's Infantino for UN Secretary‑General

President Donald Trump is weighing a nomination of FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the Trump Infantino UN Secretary-General role, according to sources close to the White House. The reports have emerged in the aftermath of the 2026 World Cup, where the two men collaborated extensively on the tournament hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Trump views the 56-year-old as a figure respected by everyone around the world who has demonstrated an ability to bring people together.

The incumbent, António Guterres, completes his second term on 31 December 2026, paving the way for a successor to begin duties in January 2027.

Trump Weighs Infantino Nomination for UN Secretary-General

Close cooperation during the World Cup preparations and delivery strengthened personal ties between Trump and Infantino. The FIFA president presented Trump with the organisation's inaugural Peace Prize in December 2025, acknowledging the US leader's backing for the event that featured matches across three nations.

A source close to the president said Trump believes Infantino 'is respected by everyone around the world, and recognizes he has a special ability to bring people together'. The notion reportedly gained traction amid perceptions that several other individuals in the running lacked the necessary stature.

Trump's special envoy for global partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, who knows Infantino well, described the suggestion as a 'genius idea' only Trump could have advanced. He noted that Infantino understands how to manage large international bodies and could bring fresh perspectives to global diplomacy.

Infantino's Record Leading World Football

Infantino assumed the FIFA presidency in February 2016 in the wake of a major corruption scandal that had damaged the organisation's reputation. During his tenure he has expanded the men's World Cup to include 48 teams and boosted funding for grassroots football in developing nations.

FIFA now comprises 211 member associations, giving Infantino experience overseeing a network larger than the UN's 193 member states. His current annual remuneration at the football body stands at around £4.5 million ($6 million).

In comparison, the United Nations secretary-general position offers compensation of approximately $418,000 (£312,000). Infantino is expected to contest re-election for his FIFA role in March 2027, having already garnered support from the great majority of member associations.

Hurdles Facing Any Potential Nomination

The UN secretary-general is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council. This requires the support of at least nine of the 15 council members and no veto from any of the five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The formal process for selecting Guterres's successor began with a joint letter from the General Assembly and Security Council presidents in late 2025. Interactive dialogues with candidates took place in the General Assembly earlier this year. Among those already nominated are Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile. Infantino has not been put forward by any member state so far.

Other considerations include longstanding informal preferences for regional balance in the post and Infantino's background primarily in sports administration rather than traditional diplomacy. His close relationship with Trump, who has previously reduced American funding to UN agencies, could complicate efforts to build consensus. As of 22 July 2026 the proposal has not progressed beyond preliminary discussions, with no formal nomination submitted.