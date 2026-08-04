A Hampshire man who described himself as a vampire has been detained indefinitely in hospital after admitting a series of religiously aggravated harassment offences involving animal carcasses left outside churches across the New Forest.

Benjamin Lewis, 48, of Totton, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to five counts of religiously aggravated intentional harassment and two counts of theft.

Judge William Mousley KC imposed a hospital order following psychiatric evidence presented during the hearing, concluding that Lewis required treatment rather than a conventional prison sentence. The case has attracted widespread attention because of the disturbing nature of the offences, which involved dead deer, newborn lambs and occult imagery placed at churches over several months.

Dead Animals Left Outside Churches Across the New Forest

The offences took place between February and August 2025 at several churches, including Christ's Church in Emery Down, St Peter's Church in Bramshaw, St Peter's Church in Lyndhurst, and St Theresa's Church in Totton.

According to prosecutors, Lewis left deer heads, lamb carcasses and other animal remains at or near church properties, sometimes arranging them alongside inverted crosses and symbols associated with Satanism.

One of the most serious incidents involved two newborn lambs that prosecutors said were stolen from a farm near Lyndhurst. The court heard their throats had been cut before the animals were later hung from a flagpole outside St Peter's Church. In another incident, a lamb was reportedly placed on a tree stump outside St Theresa's Church beside an inverted cross.

The court also heard about another display involving crosses and sausages that members of the congregation interpreted as deliberately threatening. Prosecutor Laura Deuxberry said the repeated incidents caused significant distress to church communities and those responsible for maintaining the properties.

Investigation Linked Incidents Into a Pattern

Hampshire Constabulary told the court investigators eventually identified a pattern connecting the offences. According to police, many of the incidents coincided with dates regarded as significant within the Satanic calendar.

That information allowed officers to increase patrols around churches before Lewis was arrested on 3 September 2025. Detectives later searched Lewis's home, where they reportedly recovered handwritten notes stating 'it's fun to be a vampire' alongside books about serial killers and cults.

The court also heard Lewis had spoken for years about believing he was a vampire and had previously claimed involvement in a vampire group where participants drank one another's blood. Police did not allege that any organised cult was connected to the offences.

Detective Constable Jessica Surman described the investigation as "the most bizarre" case she had encountered during her career. She told the court Lewis believed drinking blood would prolong his life and prevent him from going to hell.

Psychiatric Evidence Presented to Court

A significant part of the sentencing hearing focused on Lewis's mental health. Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Gauruv Malhan told the court Lewis appeared to have autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, a mixed personality disorder, possible mild learning disability and what he described as 'fantastical thinking patterns.'

That evidence formed the basis for the court's decision to impose an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act rather than a custodial sentence.

Hospital orders allow offenders requiring psychiatric treatment to be detained in secure medical facilities until clinicians and relevant authorities determine they no longer pose a significant risk. Lewis will remain detained unless a mental health tribunal or the Secretary of State authorises his release.

Judge Highlights Serious Nature of Offences

While ordering hospital treatment, Judge Mousley stressed the seriousness of Lewis's actions. He said the offences involved killing, mutilating and displaying animal bodies in ways specifically intended to cause alarm and distress within religious communities.

The judge added that the crimes would ordinarily have justified a substantial prison sentence even without Lewis's previous convictions. The court heard Lewis had a history of similar behaviour stretching back decades.

In 2003, he was jailed for 12 months after harassing a local vicar and his family while claiming to be a vampire. The hearing also heard that, as a teenager, Lewis had left a dead frog attached to a church cross. The previous convictions were presented as evidence of a longstanding pattern rather than isolated incidents.

Churches Left Dealing With Lasting Impact

Although the hospital order concludes the criminal proceedings, the impact on local churches is expected to linger. Several congregations reported feeling shocked and unsettled after repeatedly discovering animal remains and occult displays outside places of worship.

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The offences also required extensive police investigations spanning multiple locations before detectives were able to establish a connection between the incidents. The case stands out not only because of the unusual symbolism involved but because the offences deliberately targeted religious institutions over an extended period.

While Lewis's beliefs featured prominently during the proceedings, the court's decision ultimately centred on the criminal acts themselves and the psychiatric evidence presented about his mental condition.

With the hospital order now in force, responsibility for Lewis's future detention passes from the criminal courts to the mental health system, where his release will depend on ongoing medical assessment rather than the completion of a fixed prison term.