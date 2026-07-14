Darline Graham Nordone, the sister Lindsey Graham raised after they were orphaned as children, was appointed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday to finish her late brother's US Senate term, becoming the state's first female senator.

The 62-year-old, who has never held elected office, was chosen roughly 48 hours after Graham died suddenly on Saturday at 71. A medical examiner's preliminary findings pointed to an aortic dissection, a tear in the body's main artery.

'Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him,' Nordone said in Columbia on Monday. She will be sworn in on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and can serve until 3 January, when a new Congress convenes, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.

Who Is Darline Graham Nordone?

Nordone, a graduate of the College of Charleston who lives in Lexington, South Carolina, serves as a commissioner for the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. She previously spent years as director of public information at the state's Vocational Rehabilitation Department.

She has long been part of her brother's inner circle, standing beside him when he launched his 2015 presidential bid and when he filed his re-election paperwork earlier this year.

The Family Tragedy That Bonded Her to Lindsey

The siblings grew up in a single room behind the Sanitary Cafe, the bar, pool hall, and liquor store their parents ran in Central, South Carolina. Their mother died of Hodgkin lymphoma, and their father died of a heart attack 15 months later, leaving Darline orphaned at 13 in 1976.

Graham, then a college student in his early 20s, became her legal guardian, which allowed her to access his military benefits, she told CNN in 2015. He came home on weekends to help raise her and run the family bar, and she has recalled in past interviews that he promised to always take care of her.

Five decades later, she is finishing his life's work.

How One Truth Social Post Shaped the Pick

Hours before the announcement, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had recommended 'Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline' for the seat, calling it 'a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly'.

McMaster said he raised the idea with Nordone shortly after Graham's death and that she quickly accepted. 'It's my honor to ask his little sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to finish his work for him now,' the governor said.

The speed of the decision means voters have inherited a senator nobody elected, picked within two days on the recommendation of a president and the signature of a term-limited governor.

The Race for the Full Term Is Already On

A special Republican primary on 11 August will choose a new nominee for November, when a full six-year term is on the ballot against Democrat Annie Andrews. Representatives Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman are weighing bids, while former Governor Mark Sanford is considering a run, the Associated Press reported.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has fielded calls about the seat but has no interest in the role, a person familiar with the conversations told the AP. Nordone has not said whether she will run for the full term.

'Now, to Lindsey,' she said on Monday. 'I miss you more than I can even put into words, but I'm going to do this. I got it.'