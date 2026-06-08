A Dutch retailer listing has suggested 'GTA 6' could launch in November 2026 with a standard edition price of around €99 (about $115/£85), prompting a wave of anger and anxiety among players already braced for rising costs.

Almost a decade of waiting for a new entry in Rockstar Games' blockbuster series and months of shifting release dates have built anticipation. 'Grand Theft Auto V' was released in 2013, and 'GTA 6' has since slipped from an initial window of autumn 2025 to May 2026 and now November 2026.

Fans have clung to every scrap of information about the sequel's Bonnie-and-Clyde-style duo, Jason and Lucia, and its sprawling setting of Leonida, but the basic details that usually anchor a major launch — a third trailer, firm pre-order dates and a confirmed price — remain conspicuously absent.

'GTA 6' Price Talk Sparks Debate Over Rising Game Costs

The latest uproar began when Games Radar highlighted a listing on Dutch retailer Gameshop Twente, which posted 'GTA 6' at €99 earlier this month. Converted, that is roughly $115 or about £85 at current rates for a standard edition — not a deluxe bundle or collector's box, just the base game.

The retailer has not stated that this is a final price, and many fans are clinging to the hope that it is a placeholder, the sort of speculative tag that occasionally appears on store pages ahead of official announcements. Still, seeing a figure that high next to a product labelled simply 'standard edition' has been enough to jolt even long-time Rockstar loyalists.

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Part of the tension is structural. 'GTA 6' is widely tipped to be the biggest video game launch to date, with the project rumoured to have cost between $1 billion and $1.5 billion to develop. That figure has not been officially confirmed, but it has hung over the conversation like a running meter.

In purely business terms, some players accept that publishers will look for ways to recoup a decade-long investment. In human terms, it collides badly with a moment when people are already thinking twice about their weekly shop.

Games have crept up in price since the £40 box on a shop shelf, but they have not exploded in the same way as concert tickets or streaming bundles. One Reddit user on r/PS5 tried to put Rockstar's possible calculations into words, arguing that an aggressive price tag would be cold-hearted but rational.

'It could, and you couldn't blame them,' the user wrote, pointing to the reported $1.5 billion budget and the near decade-long development. They noted that buyers were already paying around $50 in 2000 and claimed that publishers across the industry might quietly be praying for 'GTA 6' to break the ceiling first. 'They could easily sell it for $99 to $129 and not lose sales.'

Gta 6 Lucia getting her car washed in Vice City 🚗💦 #gta6 pic.twitter.com/yljW8QVPy8 — VICE NATION (@Anasashraf122) June 6, 2026

Fans Push Back as 'GTA 6' Price Talk Clashes With Reality

If that post represented the hard-nosed market view, the more common response was closer to household economics. Another Redditor offered a straightforward refusal, saying, 'Ain't paying for sit. I've waited this long. I can wait till next year for a like 20-30% sale. They could price this sit above $100, and it will still be a bestseller of all time.'

That mix of resentment and resignation feels familiar. 'GTA 6' is likely to be a phenomenon regardless of sticker shock, but players are increasingly willing to say, out loud, that they will wait for a discount or rely on second-hand copies rather than paying what they see as an opportunistic launch price.

There is also a trust issue simmering under the surface. Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have, so far, said nothing about how much 'GTA 6' will cost, when pre-orders will begin, or when a third trailer might appear.

For a game already delayed several times, the vacuum is doing what vacuums usually do online: it is being filled with speculation, screenshots of foreign retailer pages and threads arguing over what counts as 'fair' when your everyday bills are going up.

Officially, there is no confirmation of any 'GTA 6' price point. The Gameshop Twente figure could vanish as quietly as it appeared, replaced by something closer to current £70 next-gen standards, or by a tiered system that buries the real cost in deluxe editions and in-game monetisation. Until Rockstar or Take-Two put a number in a press release, every leaked tag has to be treated with a grain of salt.

What the Dutch listing has done, though, is expose how brittle the relationship between blockbuster games and their audiences has become. Players will still queue, still refresh pre-order pages, still dissect every frame of the next trailer. But faced with the prospect of paying north of £80 for the privilege, more of them are starting to ask whether even 'GTA' is worth it or whether the wait has, unintentionally, made them more patient than publishers might like.