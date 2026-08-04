Rebecca De Paula, a 31‑year‑old New York police officer, mother of three and pastor, died in the Dominican Republic after developing a bacterial infection following breast implant removal surgery, according to her relatives and local media. The NYPD officer, who served at the 46th Precinct in the Bronx and was recently recognised as Officer of the Month, travelled to Santo Domingo for the elective procedure and died at the clinic days later.

Her family are urging Dominican authorities to investigate the circumstances of the operation and subsequent care, saying they want clarity over how the infection was managed. The case has drawn attention to the risks associated with cosmetic surgery and medical tourism, with coverage in the United States and the Caribbean highlighting De Paula's roles as a police officer, mother and pastor.

Trip for Breast Implant Removal and Reported Infection

Relatives told Dominican broadcaster Noticias SIN that De Paula arrived in Santo Domingo about a week before her death to undergo surgery to remove breast implants at a private clinic. They said the procedure was presented to them as routine breast implant removal and that they were not initially warned of any unusual risk.

Family members described how her condition worsened in the days after the operation, saying doctors informed them that she had developed a serious bacterial infection. They said the infection led to gastrointestinal symptoms and other complications, and that De Paula died at the health centre despite treatment.

Following her death, De Paula's body was taken to the National Institute of Forensic Pathology (INACIF) for an autopsy and other examinations. Diego Pesqueira, spokesperson for the Dominican National Police, has said investigators from the force and the Public Ministry are waiting for INACIF's findings to determine the cause of death and decide how to proceed with the case.

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Who Is Rebecca De Paula, NYPD Officer and Pastor?

De Paula had been with the NYPD for less than two years and was assigned to the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. She was recognised as Officer of the Month earlier this year for community work, reflecting a rapid rise within her station.

She was a mother of three and served as a pastor in her church. Friends, fellow officers and members of her congregation have shared tributes online, remembering her for her faith and public‑service work.

She was originally from Santiago, underscoring her ties to both the Caribbean nation and the United States. Her death has been followed in both countries as relatives await the outcome of the forensic examination and any official statements.

Health authorities and previous case studies have highlighted that infections can occur after elective cosmetic procedures, particularly when surgery takes place abroad and follow‑up care may differ from patients' home systems. Medical literature on infections among medical tourists undergoing cosmetic breast surgery has noted the importance of monitoring and timely treatment when complications appear.

Calls for Malpractice Investigation and Online Response

She died after suffering complications following breast implant removal surgery in the Dominican Republic, and her family is now calling for a malpractice investigation, according to authorities and reports. pic.twitter.com/o4WMarUby5 — BUCKbuzz (@buckbuzz_) August 4, 2026

Family members in the Dominican Republic and the United States have publicly requested that authorities examine whether errors or negligence contributed to De Paula's death. They told Noticias SIN and other media that they want a detailed timeline from the operation through to her final hours, including information on how the reported bacterial infection was diagnosed and treated.

Dominican coverage says their questions include whether standard precautions were taken before the breast implant removal and whether the clinic responded appropriately when post‑operative symptoms emerged. Relatives have emphasised that three children have lost their mother and that they want assurances that any shortcomings in care, if found, are addressed.

Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death or publicly named the clinic where the surgery took place, and there has been no formal finding of malpractice at this stage. As De Paula's remains are prepared for repatriation to the United States, her family continue to ask for answers about how a cosmetic breast implant removal was followed by a reported deadly bacterial infection and her death, while online tributes and discussions keep the case in public view.