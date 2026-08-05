A nine-year-old girl has died following an incident at an industrial estate in Arbroath, Scotland that also left five members of her family in hospital. Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder as detectives continue to investigate what they have described as an isolated incident.

Emergency services were called to the Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath shortly after 9pm on Sunday following reports of a serious incident. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the girl died at the scene.

Police Scotland said five members of her family, including four children and one adult, were transported to hospital for treatment. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, and all remain under medical care.

Detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody while inquiries continue. Authorities have not disclosed the relationship between the suspect and the victims but believe the incident was isolated and that there is no wider threat to the public.

What Happened at the Industrial Estate?

Police were called to the Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath after receiving reports of a serious incident involving multiple casualties.

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Officers, paramedics and specialist emergency teams responded to the scene, where the nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead. Five of her relatives were found injured and taken to hospital.

According to investigators, the victims include four children and one adult. Police have not released their ages or identities, and no further details about the nature of their injuries have been made public.

A large police cordon remains in place around the industrial estate while forensic officers continue examining the scene.

What Have Police Said?

Police Scotland have described the incident as an isolated tragedy and said extensive inquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

Authorities said specially trained officers are supporting the girl's family as investigations continue.

Police urged members of the public to avoid speculation while detectives continue gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses.

They have also appealed for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or who may have relevant information, to come forward.

What Do We Know About the Suspect?

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after emergency services arrived at the industrial estate.

He remains in custody on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by detectives.

At this stage, police have not released his identity or confirmed how he is connected to the victims. Officers have also not disclosed what they believe led to the incident, saying it would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation remains in its early stages.

What Happens Next?

Specialist officers continue to examine the scene as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place to determine the precise cause of death.

Meanwhile, investigators are reviewing forensic evidence, speaking with witnesses and supporting members of the family affected by the tragedy.

Police have reassured local residents that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact Police.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers seek to establish exactly what happened on Sunday night and the events that led to the death of the nine-year-old girl.