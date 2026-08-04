Two workers were killed after returning to an earthquake-damaged Japanese shopping mall to secure cash, with the company operating the store later apologising over the instructions that resulted in them going back inside the building.

Habita, which operates a retail store inside Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima, said two female employees re-entered the shopping centre after an earthquake evacuation to move sales proceeds into a safe.

The company acknowledged that the instructions given at the time were inappropriate. One of the victims was identified as 22-year-old Kurumi Otake from Kumamoto City.

Habita sales director Goji Yuse reportedly said: 'The instructions given at the time were inappropriate, and I truly regret them.'

Executives later met with Otake's family to explain the events leading up to the explosion and apologise over the circumstances surrounding the workers' return to the damaged building.

Workers Returned After Earthquake Evacuation

The workers initially evacuated Aeon Mall Kumamoto after a powerful earthquake struck Japan's southwestern Kyushu region.

After the evacuation, Habita said employees were asked to return to the store to secure cash from the business. The workers went back inside to move sales proceeds into a safe before the explosion occurred.

The company said the request was made only after checking whether re-entry was possible with the building manager and that it was not intended as a direct order.

The circumstances surrounding the request have since become a key focus of the incident, with questions raised over whether employees could realistically refuse workplace instructions during an emergency.

Blast Hit Damaged Aeon Mall Kumamoto

The explosion occurred after the earthquake caused damage in Kumamoto Prefecture, leaving emergency teams to assess the condition of the shopping centre.

Authorities examined what happened before the blast, including whether damage to the building's facilities or a possible gas leak contributed to the incident.

Emergency crews responded to Aeon Mall Kumamoto as officials reviewed the conditions inside the building and the events that led to the workers' deaths.

The investigation has included questions over how access to the damaged structure was approved after the evacuation.

Online Debate Focuses on Habita's Explanation

Habita's explanation that the instruction was a request rather than a direct order prompted criticism online, with Reddit users debating whether employees could realistically refuse workplace requests during emergencies.

One user questioned the distinction between a suggestion and an instruction from an employer, writing: 'We all know what "suggestions" from the employer are. You don't dare to refuse because you know what follows that.'

Another Reddit user criticised the company's explanation that the workers had a choice, writing: 'I saw the press conference too. Absolutely disgusting from the company to suggest that it was her choice that she went back in. She would never have gone in if the company hadn't mentioned it.'

Some users also questioned why cash needed to be retrieved immediately after an evacuation. One commenter wrote: 'If the building comes down the cash is still there when they do the cleanup and recovery. If not, doesn't insurance cover this?'

Others raised concerns over why workers were allowed to return to the building after evacuation and questioned the role of the building manager in approving re-entry.

Authorities Continue Reviewing Circumstances

Authorities continue investigating the events leading up to the explosion, including the decision-making process surrounding the workers' return to the shopping centre.

Habita's explanation of the instructions given before the blast remains part of the wider review into the incident.

The case has drawn attention to workplace safety procedures during disasters and how businesses balance operational concerns with employee protection during dangerous situations.