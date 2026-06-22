An overwhelming 92.1 per cent of Israelis believe Iran emerged as the winner from the recent conflict and subsequent US‑Iran deal, according to new polling, laying bare deep public anger towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

The survey, reported by the Times of Israel, reveals a stark gap between the government's declared military successes and public perception, with many Israelis feeling the campaign has undermined their security rather than strengthened it.

Why 92.1 Per Cent See The US–Iran Deal As A Defeat

Conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Agam Institute between 17 and 20 June, researchers gathered responses from 3,644 individuals. The sample was designed to reflect the broader population.

According to the findings, 92.1 per cent of respondents concluded that the Islamic Republic won the confrontation. This view holds even among right‑wing voters, with 93.1 per cent seeing it as an Iranian victory.

Public confidence appears badly shaken. Exactly 82.9 per cent said the military offensive weakened Israel's long‑term security infrastructure.

Furthermore, 86 per cent expressed a negative attitude towards the end of the fighting. This disapproval extends to the agreement negotiated between Washington and Tehran, which was finalised without Israeli input.

How Unmet Objectives Hit Netanyahu's Standing

The government's stated aims included destroying the Iranian nuclear programme, eliminating missile threats and toppling the regime. However, 87.8 per cent indicated that the nation failed to achieve these primary objectives or only secured a fraction of them.

This shortfall triggered a substantial crisis of faith. Nearly three-quarters, 72.5 per cent, explicitly rejected Netanyahu's assertions that the armed forces achieved significant strategic gains and removed an existential threat.

When evaluating the Prime Minister's handling of the crisis, 56.4 per cent rated his management as 'failed' or 'poor'. Only 26.5 per cent described his performance as 'good' or 'excellent', while 17.1 per cent labelled it 'fair'.

The political impact is visible in his approval ratings. Support for his premiership fell from 40.5 per cent in early March to 29.4 per cent by June.

A new poll conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in collaboration with the Agam Institute, found that 92% of Israelis believe Iran emerged as the winner following the war and the subsequent agreement with the United States. The findings point to widespread public… pic.twitter.com/phhKBVERRu — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) June 21, 2026

Why 69.1 Per Cent Criticise Trump As Lebanon Tensions Simmer

Discontent is not limited to domestic leaders. Respondents also voiced strong frustration with American leadership. A notable 69.1 per cent graded Donald Trump's management of the war and diplomatic deal as 'failed' or 'poor'.

Just 10.8 per cent considered the US President's performance to be 'good' or 'excellent'. Despite this, there remains significant support for continued military pressure on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Participants were asked if the military should initiate strikes in Beirut, even at the risk of a diplomatic clash with Trump. A plurality of 48.2 per cent backed renewing the offensive, while 20.9 per cent opposed the idea and 30.9 per cent were unsure.

🔴 A vast majority of Israelis believe Iran has won its war with the US and Israel, according to a new poll.



The survey, conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, found that 92 percent of respondents believe Iran has won the US-Israeli war on Iran pic.twitter.com/68Cm6WppHA — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 21, 2026

Why Only 12.2 Per Cent Believe Total Victory Was Achieved

The poll also assessed opinions on the broader conflict that began after the Hamas attacks on 7 October 2023. Researchers asked whether the ongoing campaigns had fulfilled the government's goal of total victory.

Only 12.2 per cent felt the military achieved the majority of its goals, which included toppling Hamas rule in Gaza, freeing hostages and neutralising the Hezbollah threat.

A clear 61.3 per cent said the nation did not achieve these central objectives at all. Meanwhile, 26.5 per cent offered a more moderate assessment, concluding that only some initial targets were met.

The polling data carries a maximum sampling error of 2.2 per cent at a 99 per cent confidence level. Taken together, the figures point to a sceptical electorate demanding accountability from leaders in both Jerusalem and Washington.