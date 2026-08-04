The investigation into the death of Scottish charity worker Elisabeth Jane Ross has taken a dramatic turn after the man accused in the case admitted hiding her body in a suitcase but denied killing her.

Greek authorities have charged 26-year-old Sharif Ahmadzai with intentional homicide following days of questioning, although he insists he only disposed of Ross' body after discovering her dead.

As police continue to piece together the final hours of the 38-year-old's life, investigators are now focused on uncovering what led to the fatal encounter in Athens.

Suspect Admits Hiding Elisabeth Jane Ross' Body

Ahmadzai has been accused of intentionally killing Ross following an extensive police investigation into her death. According to Greek authorities, he admitted transporting her body in a suitcase to an abandoned building in the Kypseli district of Athens, where it was discovered by a homeless man on 18 July.

Investigators also say Ahmadzai confessed to withdrawing around €10,000 (approximately $11,500 or £8,500) using Ross' bank cards after her death. Despite those admissions, he continues to deny murdering the Scottish charity worker.

Police believe CCTV footage shows Ahmadzai moving the suitcase on the night of 16 July, a key piece of evidence that investigators say contradicts parts of his account. He is expected to appear before an investigating magistrate to face the formal charges.

What Happened to Elisabeth Jane Ross?

Ross travelled from Edinburgh to Athens on 26 June before moving into a flat in the Exarchia neighbourhood on 10 July. The apartment was linked to a refugee solidarity group where Ahmadzai and his American wife, Alaina Hall, regularly volunteered.

Her last confirmed phone call was made on the evening of 15 July. Authorities believe the hours that followed are critical to understanding what happened to Elisabeth Jane Ross and how she came to die.

Ross's body was found concealed inside a suitcase in an abandoned building about two miles from the apartment where she had been staying. Police have since focused their investigation on reconstructing her final movements.

Possible Motive Behind Athens Suitcase Case

Greek investigators are continuing to explore what may have triggered the fatal incident.

One line of inquiry is whether Ross confronted Ahmadzai after allegedly discovering him stealing her belongings or bank cards. Another possibility under investigation is whether a confrontation stemmed from an alleged sexual assault or rejected advances.

Authorities have not confirmed either theory and stress that the motive remains under investigation.

George Kalliakmanis, honorary president of the police officers' association in Athens, told The Guardian that investigators are determined to establish why Ross was killed, particularly because Ahmadzai continues to deny responsibility for her death while admitting to concealing her body.

Forensic Evidence and Misleading Messages

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Forensic experts believe Ross was likely asphyxiated, although the initial post-mortem examination did not establish a definitive cause of death because her body had significantly decomposed.

Additional toxicology tests and laboratory analysis are expected to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators also discovered that Ross's mobile phone remained active for several days after they believe she died. Messages were sent to relatives and friends, including one stating that she needed 'to be alone.'

Police believe the texts were deliberately sent to create the impression that Ross was still alive and to delay her being reported missing.

Suspect's Wife Reportedly Helped Investigators

The investigation gathered pace after Ahmadzai's wife, Alaina Hall, reportedly became suspicious of his behaviour and his unexplained access to cash.

According to Greek media reports cited by investigators, Hall contacted police, handed over money Ahmadzai had given her and moved into a hotel after raising concerns.

Greek police worked alongside the UK's National Crime Agency and Police Scotland to review CCTV footage, financial transactions and other evidence before identifying Ahmadzai as the primary suspect.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing as they seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding Elisabeth Jane Ross' death in Athens.