Meredith Lynch says her family involved law enforcement on Thanksgiving after relatives forwarded messages she described as disturbing.

In a TikTok video, the Los Angeles-based comedian accused some Taylor Swift fans of contacting and doxxing members of both her immediate and extended family.

Days earlier, Lynch had described the abuse she received after posting a video about Swift's apparent publicity strategy. She said some fans had mocked the death of her mother, who died of breast cancer more than 20 years ago and left three young daughters.

Lynch also described AI-generated videos depicting her being killed, accompanied by messages telling her to join her mother in hell.

What Meredith Lynch Heard From Her Relatives

By Thanksgiving morning, Lynch said, the harassment had spread beyond her own social media pages. 'The same group of people had started contacting both my immediate family and my extended family and doxxing them,' she told viewers.

Lynch initially assumed her relatives were receiving the same insults about her mother. That changed when she read the messages they forwarded. 'They are so disturbing, we had to get law enforcement involved immediately,' she said.

Lynch declined to repeat the messages on TikTok. She stressed that her relatives were private citizens who had no involvement in her work as a commentator. 'Do you think this is how I should have to spend my Thanksgiving?' she asked.

The Taylor Swift Profile Behind Lynch's Commentary

Lynch's earlier video examined Swift's apparent publicity strategy following May Jeong's 23 November profile of the singer in Vanity Fair. Drawing on interviews with more than 100 people, Jeong explored allegations that Swift had used her influence in the music industry to punish people she regarded as adversaries.

Swift declined to participate in the profile. An anonymous source later told Page Six that Swift believed the magazine had reached its conclusions before gathering its evidence. According to the same source, Swift was not going to 'lose sleep over any of this.'

Lynch defended her decision to examine the singer's response. 'This is my beat: pop culture, PR, media, etcetera,' she explained. Her previous celebrity coverage drew cease-and-desist letters from Bethenny Frankel and Rachel Zoe.

Kayla Nicole Recalls Online Abuse After Taylor Swift Began Dating Travis Kelce

Sports media personality Kayla Nicole has also described harassment she attributed to Swift fans. Nicole's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce ended in 2022. She has spoken repeatedly about the abuse she received after Swift and Kelce began dating.

During an October 2024 appearance on Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel, Nicole recalled strangers posting comments questioning her worth and professional abilities. 'I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn't impact me,' Nicole said. 'It does. Even to this day.'

In her Thanksgiving video, Lynch challenged comparisons between the criticism Swift receives and the messages sent to her family, pointing to the singer's access to round-the-clock security. 'What I have dealt with today, what my family has had to deal with, is disgusting, and I am horrified,' she said.