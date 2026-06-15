The 29-year-old son of Norway's crown princess, Marius Borg Høiby, has been sentenced to four years in prison after an Oslo court found him guilty of multiple offenses, including two counts of r*pe, domestic abuse, and assault. The ruling marks the end of one of the most closely watched criminal cases in recent Norwegian history.

The verdict was handed down on 15 June following a trial that lasted several weeks and examined allegations that spanned several years. Prosecutors had sought a significantly longer sentence, while Høiby's legal team argued for a much lighter punishment.

The court ultimately settled on a four-year prison term after reviewing evidence connected to multiple charges brought against the 29-year-old.

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A Case that Shook Norway

Although Høiby does not hold a royal title and is not in the line of succession, his close ties to Norway's royal household ensured that the proceedings attracted intense attention. He became part of the royal family circle when his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001.

The case expanded considerably over time. What initially began with a smaller number of allegations eventually grew into dozens of charges covering a range of offences. These included accusations of r*pe, assault, abuse, drug-related crimes, and restraining-order violations, according to a BBC report.

Court records showed that judges found Høiby guilty on many of the counts presented during the trial. However, he was acquitted on some of the most serious allegations, including two charges of r*pe.

Convictions and Sentence

According to the court's findings, Høiby was convicted of two r*pe offences involving women who were unable to resist. Judges also found him guilty of domestic violence and assault-related crimes. In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to compensate several victims.

The four-year term was substantially lower than the sentence sought by prosecutors, who had requested more than seven years of incarceration. Defence lawyers, meanwhile, argued that any prison term should be far shorter. Both sides retain the right to challenge the ruling through the appeals process.

Reports indicate that Høiby denied the r*pe allegations throughout the trial while acknowledging responsibility for some lesser offences. He was not physically present in court for health reasons but joined instead through a video link.

Impact on the Royal Family

The case has created difficulties for Norway's royal family despite Høiby's lack of an official royal role. Public discussion surrounding the allegations and trial has unfolded at a particularly challenging time for Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who has been dealing with serious health issues.

Norway's royal court has largely avoided public comment on the legal proceedings, allowing the justice system to handle the matter independently. Nevertheless, the trial has generated extensive media coverage and prompted debate about accountability, privilege, and public trust.

With the verdict now delivered, attention may shift to whether an appeal is filed and how the case affects public perceptions of the monarchy in the years ahead. For now, the ruling represents a significant legal milestone in a case that captured national attention and placed one of Norway's most recognisable families under an uncomfortable spotlight.