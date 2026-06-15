The son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been sentenced to four years in prison after a court found him guilty of rape and domestic violence.

Marius Borg Høiby, 29, was convicted by Oslo District Court on Monday following a seven-week trial that exposed allegations of violence, drug abuse and s***** misconduct. Høiby grew up in the public eye after becoming part of Norway's royal family when his mother married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001.

While prosecutors had sought a sentence of seven years and seven months, the court imposed a four-year prison term. Høiby was acquitted on two separate rape charges but found guilty on two others, including an offence that took place in the basement of the Crown Prince's residence.

Høiby was also convicted of repeated domestic abuse against a former girlfriend, along with making threats and committing a number of traffic and drug-related offences.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence recovered from Høiby's mobile phone, including s***** photographs and videos that police alleged had been recorded without consent.

The investigation began after Høiby was arrested in August 2024 following an altercation with a former partner. As investigators examined his electronic devices, they uncovered additional material that expanded the scope of the inquiry, eventually leading to 40 criminal counts.

Although Høiby grew up within Norway's royal household, he does not hold a royal title and carries out no official duties.

Court Finds Victim Could Not Resist

Reading the verdict, Oslo District Court Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad said the evidence established that one of the women involved was unable to resist Høiby's actions.

'The court finds it is proven she was not able to resist the action,' the judge said while delivering the decision.

Høiby denied the most serious allegations throughout the proceedings and pleaded not guilty to the rape charges, but admitted some lesser offences. Under Norwegian law, he retains the right to appeal.

The trial pulled back the curtain on aspects of Høiby's private life that had previously remained hidden from public view. Court proceedings examined his drug addiction, a substantial volume of electronic communications and videos involving s***** encounters that were introduced as evidence.

Høiby followed proceedings through a video link from prison and was neither seen nor heard inside the courtroom as the verdict was delivered.

Read more Who Is Marius Borg Høiby? Norwegian Royal's Son Faces 40 Criminal Charges and Assault Allegations Who Is Marius Borg Høiby? Norwegian Royal's Son Faces 40 Criminal Charges and Assault Allegations

Emotional Scenes Inside the Courtroom

Only one of the women who accused Høiby of r*** attended court for the ruling.

According to reports from the hearing, she became visibly emotional when the guilty verdict relating to her case was read aloud. She wiped away tears with a tissue handed to her by her lawyer as the court outlined its findings.

Although much of the attention has focused on Høiby's royal connections, the proceedings centred on allegations brought by multiple women and the evidence presented before the court. The convictions represent the most serious legal consequences faced by a member of Norway's extended royal family in recent memory.

Scandal Arrives During Difficult Period for Monarchy

The case unfolded against wider challenges for the Norwegian royal household. Public attention had already turned towards Crown Princess Mette-Marit following criticism over her past contact with convicted s** offender Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction. The Crown Princess later apologised for what she described as 'poor judgement' in maintaining that relationship.

Polling suggests the impact has extended beyond headlines. A Norstat survey published during Høiby's trial found support for retaining the monarchy had fallen to a record low of 60 per cent, down from 70 per cent a month earlier. At the same time, support for replacing the monarchy with a different system of government rose from 19 per cent to 27 per cent.

The numbers later improved. By May, support for the monarchy had recovered to 64 per cent, while 23 per cent favoured an alternative system.

The court's decision also arrives during a challenging period for Crown Princess Mette-Marit personally.

The royal has been living with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease that has significantly affected her health. Reports in Norway have indicated she will require a lung transplant.

Throughout the case, police and prosecutors stressed that his connection to the royal family would not affect the legal process. The royal household has largely declined to comment, maintaining that the matter is for the courts, though Crown Prince Haakon has publicly expressed sympathy for those affected by the case.