Hasan Piker's ban from entering the UK has taken a new turn after reports revealed the American political streamer had planned meetings with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Green Party leader Zack Polanski before his scheduled visit.

The Twitch commentator, known online as HasanAbi, said his Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) was revoked just days before a series of appearances at SXSW London and Oxford Union events.

The decision has sparked a wider debate about free speech, political activism and whether controversial online figures should be barred from entering Britain.

Piker Planned Meetings With Corbyn Before UK Ban

New details emerging after Hasan Piker's UK ban show the streamer had arranged meetings with several prominent left-wing political figures during his planned trip.

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According to reports, Piker was due to speak at SXSW London, participate in Oxford Union events and meet Jeremy Corbyn, Zack Polanski and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis. The meetings were expected to focus on progressive politics, Gaza, media influence and youth engagement in political movements.

The revelation has intensified discussion about the Home Office's decision to revoke Piker's travel authorisation. While officials have not publicly detailed the reasons behind the move, the standard explanation reportedly stated that his presence 'may not be conducive to the public good.'

Piker has argued the decision was politically motivated and linked to his outspoken criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Why Was Hasan Piker Banned From Entering the UK?

The UK government has not publicly identified a single statement or incident that triggered the ban.

However, critics of Piker have pointed to a long list of controversial comments made over the years about international conflicts, militant groups and US foreign policy. Some Labour politicians and pro-Israel groups had previously raised concerns about his planned appearances.

Supporters, meanwhile, argue the decision represents an attempt to silence pro-Palestinian voices. Corbyn described the ban as 'absurd and cowardly,' while Polanski called it a worrying move for political debate and free expression.

The case has quickly become another flashpoint in Britain's ongoing arguments over speech, protest rights and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Hasan Piker Remains a Divisive Figure Online

The controversy has also reignited debate about Piker's wider public record.

On social media, critics highlighted past remarks that they describe as sympathetic towards groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Others resurfaced comments they viewed as inflammatory or extreme.

Supporters countered that Piker remains one of the largest left-wing political voices online and accused opponents of selectively using old clips to discredit him. Several users argued that regardless of whether they agree with his views, banning him from entering the country raises broader questions about free speech and political participation.

The discussions have been deeply divided, with both supporters and critics claiming the decision reflects a larger political struggle playing out far beyond one content creator.

Piker's case arrives as online political personalities wield growing influence, particularly among younger audiences.

His planned meetings with Corbyn and Polanski have become a focal point because both politicians appeal to voters who increasingly consume political content through livestreams, podcasts and social media rather than traditional news outlets.

Whether those meetings played any role in the Home Office's decision remains unclear.