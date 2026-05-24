US federal officials have sent a subpoena to livestreamer Hasan Piker as part of an investigation into Americans who traveled to Cuba in March. The inquiry is looking at whether people broke US sanctions rules during the trip, according to officials cited by FOX News.

The group trip in question is called the Nuestra América Convoy, where activists, influencers and organisers travelled to Cuba. Investigators want to know if money, travel planning, or coordination with Cuban organisations broke US law.

Piker, who streams political content on Twitch and has a large online following, is one of several people who received official requests for information.

The investigation is being handled by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces sanctions rules against countries like Cuba. At this stage, no one has been charged with a crime. The subpoena is a request for documents and information.

What the Government Is Looking at

Officials are checking whether US citizens who joined the trip paid for things or organised travel in ways that are not allowed under sanctions laws. These rules limit financial and business activity with Cuba unless special permission is given.

The trip in March involved hundreds of people from different countries. Organisers described it as a solidarity visit where supplies and support were delivered. Authorities are now going through travel records, messages and financial details linked to the group.

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Nuestra América Convoy is the coalition of activists and organisations that organised a trip to Cuba in March. The group included a mix of US-based and international participants who say they focus on anti-war work, solidarity politics, and support for countries affected by US sanctions.

One of the better-known organisations connected to the convoy is CodePink, a US anti-war group that often stages protests against American foreign policy and military action. Another linked network is the People's Forum, a New York-based organisation that promotes left-wing political education and activism, often focusing on global inequality and opposition to US foreign policy.

The Venceremos Brigade, a long-running solidarity group, has also been associated with similar Cuba trips in the past, organising visits and exchanges with Cuban institutions since the 1960s. Together, these groups say their work is about humanitarian support and political education, while critics argue they have close ties to governments like Cuba and promote anti-US messaging.

Why Hasan Piker Is in the Spotlight

Hasan Piker is mainly in the spotlight because of his high-profile political commentary online and his participation in the Cuba trip under investigation. He has not been charged with any crime, and the focus at this stage is on whether any sanctions rules were broken during the travel.

Critics point to his long history of strong criticism of US foreign policy. On his Twitch streams and podcasts, he often argues that American military interventions and sanctions abroad are harmful and driven by political power rather than humanitarian goals. He has also defended governments such as Cuba in debates, which some opponents say amounts to support for anti-US regimes.

He has previously faced backlash for controversial remarks made in older clips and discussions about US history and foreign policy, which critics describe as anti-American, while his supporters say he is offering political critique rather than hostility toward the country itself.

At present, investigators are not accusing him of 'anti-US activity' as a crime, but reviewing whether travel and coordination rules were followed. Piker has not been charged and has not been found guilty of anything connected to the trip.

The Treasury office can keep requesting documents from people involved in the trip. Other subpoenas may still be issued. If investigators find evidence of rule-breaking, the case could be passed to the Department of Justice. That would be the stage where criminal charges could be considered.