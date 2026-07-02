With Elle now streaming on Prime Video, fans are looking back at the film that introduced Reese Witherspoon's iconic Elle Woods.

Legally Blonde (2001) follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl who decides to attend Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. The new prequel series takes viewers back to her high school years.

As Elle brings renewed attention to the franchise, the original Legally Blonde cast recently reunited to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. Here's what they've been up to since the original film.

Reese Witherspoon (Elle Woods)

Although Reese Witherspoon had already starred in films such as Pleasantville and Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde marked a turning point in her career. She went on to star in films including Walk the Line, winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of June Carter Cash.

She also found success on television with series including HBO's Big Little Lies and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Beyond acting, Witherspoon has built a successful career as a producer and also runs Reese's Book Club.

Witherspoon was married to Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2007, and the pair share two children, Ava and Deacon. She later married Jim Toth in 2011, and they welcomed a son, Tennessee, before divorcing in 2023.

She currently serves as an executive producer on Elle, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond)

Luke Wilson played Elle's supportive love interest, Emmett Richmond. Following Legally Blonde, he appeared in films including The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and Old School (2003). More recently, he has appeared in The CW's Stargirl, Netflix's No Good Deed (2024) and Bad Thoughts.

Although he was unable to attend Legally Blonde's 25th anniversary celebration, Wilson surprised Witherspoon with a video message on Good Morning America, leaving his former co-star emotional.

Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté)

Coolidge played manicurist Paulette Bonafonté in Legally Blonde. While she had already become known for comedic roles, she gained even wider recognition for playing Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of HBO's The White Lotus, earning two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Most recently, she played Vice Principal Marlene in 2025's A Minecraft Movie and will reprise the role in its upcoming sequel.

Coolidge attended Legally Blonde's 25th anniversary celebration, where she admitted she had 'stupidly thought' she was auditioning for the role of Elle Woods.

While reuniting with her 'Legally Blonde' co-stars, Jennifer Coolidge admitted she “stupidly thought” she was auditioning for the lead role of Elle Woods, which was immortalized by Reese Witherspoon.



Read more here: https://t.co/0ZYWwwyIHt pic.twitter.com/yVUH8EKlr3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 21, 2026

Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington)

Blair played Vivian Kensington, a Harvard law student and Warner Huntington III's former fiancée who eventually becomes Elle's friend. After Legally Blonde, she became known for her role in the Hellboy franchise.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018. In 2021, she starred in Introducing, Selma Blair, a documentary about her life following her diagnosis.

She shares son Arthur Saint Bleick with former partner Jason Bleick. Arthur accompanied Blair to the film's 25th anniversary celebration.

Ahead of the reunion, Blair and Witherspoon also reunited, with Blair sharing photos from the meeting on Instagram.

Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III)

Matthew Davis played Warner Huntington III, Elle's ex-boyfriend, whose rejection motivates her to attend Harvard Law School.

Following Legally Blonde, Davis became best known for portraying Alaric Saltzman in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off Legacies. He married actress Kiley Casciano in 2018, and the couple welcomed two daughters before divorcing in 2024.

Davis also attended the film's 25th anniversary celebration and later shared on Instagram how much he enjoyed reconnecting with his former castmates.

Victor Garber (Professor Aaron Callahan)

Already recognised for his role in Titanic (1997), Victor Garber portrayed Professor Aaron Callahan in Legally Blonde.

@voguemagazine What, like, it’s hard? To celebrate 25 years of #LegallyBlonde and Prime Video’s upcoming prequel series, Elle, @Reese Witherspoon, JenniferCoolidge, Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Victor Garber, and Matthew Davis reunited at #ElleWorld in New York City. ♬ som original - ✮

Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and television series, including the Oscar-winning film Argo (2012). DC fans also know him as Professor Martin Stein in The CW's Arrowverse, appearing in The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and other series.

Most recently, Garber appeared in Mindy Kaling's Not Suitable for Work as investigative reporter Wes Dryden.

Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor-Windham)

Ali Larter played Brooke Taylor-Windham, a fitness mogul accused of murdering her husband. She gained wider recognition for her roles in NBC's Heroes and the Resident Evil film franchise. Most recently, she has starred as Angela Norris in the Paramount+ series Landman.

Larter attended the Legally Blonde 25th anniversary celebration alongside her two children, Theodore 'Teddy' and Vivienne.