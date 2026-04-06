US President Donald Trump has faced criticism after posting a message on Truth Social early on Easter Sunday, 5 April 2026, threatening action against Iran and ending with the phrase 'Praise be to Allah.' The warning referenced potential strikes on infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, adding to tensions during an already unstable period in the region.

Trump wrote that Tuesday would be 'Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day' in Iran, adding the country would be 'living in Hell' if the waterway remained closed. The message included profanity directed at Iranian authorities, intensifying the tone of the threat at a time of heightened geopolitical sensitivity.

The remarks drew responses from political figures and advocacy groups, including former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who criticised the president in a post on X. Both the language used and the timing on Easter Sunday became central to the reaction.

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Details of the Truth Social Post

The statement followed ongoing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. It included direct threats aimed at Iranian infrastructure and used explicit language that drew attention from political commentators and media outlets.

Trump's wording included an expletive-laced demand for the waterway to be reopened, alongside warnings of severe consequences if the situation did not change. The tone marked a departure from more conventional diplomatic messaging, particularly given the public nature of the platform.

Particular attention focused on the phrase 'Praise be to Allah' at the end of the message. Critics questioned its use in this context, given the aggressive tone of the statement.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the wording was offensive, describing it as an inappropriate use of a religious expression.

Reaction from Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Republican congresswoman and previous supporter of Trump, issued a strongly worded response on X. She wrote that the president had 'gone insane' and called on members of his administration to intervene.

She also criticised the timing on Easter Sunday and urged officials to prioritise de-escalation. Greene said the threats could harm civilians and questioned US involvement in the conflict.

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026

Her comments represent a notable break from Trump by a figure who had previously aligned closely with his political agenda.

Wider Political Response

Other political figures also criticised the remarks. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy described them as 'completely, utterly unhinged' and raised concerns about decision-making at the highest level of government.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci also criticised the comments, while journalists and commentators highlighted the tone and language used in the message.

The White House has not issued a detailed clarification.

Ongoing Tensions

The developments come amid continued conflict involving Iran and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply. Recent weeks have seen increased military activity in the region, contributing to volatility in global energy markets and heightened international concern. Oil prices have fluctuated as traders respond to uncertainty around supply routes.

Trump has indicated further action could follow if the waterway remains closed. Iranian officials have rejected the threats and maintain that their actions are defensive, with no indication of immediate negotiations.

As the situation develops, attention remains on whether the rhetoric will translate into further escalation, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait and its role in global energy stability.